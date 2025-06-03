Senate Resolution 118 Printer's Number 880
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 880
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
118
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 3, 2025
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Directing the Congress of the United States to call for an
amendment convention pursuant to Article V of the
Constitution of the United States that shall be entitled the
Countermand Amendment Convention and limited to proposing an
amendment to the Constitution of the United States to grant
state legislatures authority to countermand and rescind any
mandate issued by any branch of the Federal Government or its
agencies that encroaches on states' rights and the personal
liberties of their citizens.
WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution of the
United States guarantees to every state a republican form of
government that gives each state equal standing when calling
for a Federal amendment convention; and
WHEREAS, Article V of the Constitution of the United States
reserves to the state legislatures the right to apply for an
Article V amendment convention for the purpose of proposing
amendments to the Constitution of the United States when
Congress, the courts or the executive branch refuse to address
an egregious wrong suffered by the people; and
WHEREAS, The state legislatures have the sole authority to
limit the agenda and authority of delegates and alternates they
send to a convention; and
