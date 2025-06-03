Senate Resolution 118 Printer's Number 880

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 880

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

118

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 3, 2025

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Directing the Congress of the United States to call for an

amendment convention pursuant to Article V of the

Constitution of the United States that shall be entitled the

Countermand Amendment Convention and limited to proposing an

amendment to the Constitution of the United States to grant

state legislatures authority to countermand and rescind any

mandate issued by any branch of the Federal Government or its

agencies that encroaches on states' rights and the personal

liberties of their citizens.

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution of the

United States guarantees to every state a republican form of

government that gives each state equal standing when calling

for a Federal amendment convention; and

WHEREAS, Article V of the Constitution of the United States

reserves to the state legislatures the right to apply for an

Article V amendment convention for the purpose of proposing

amendments to the Constitution of the United States when

Congress, the courts or the executive branch refuse to address

an egregious wrong suffered by the people; and

WHEREAS, The state legislatures have the sole authority to

limit the agenda and authority of delegates and alternates they

send to a convention; and

