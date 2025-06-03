Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 881
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - section 5515 (relating to prohibiting of paramilitary training)
but shall not include air rifles as that term is defined in
section 6304 (relating to sale and use of air rifles).
"Person adversely affected." Any of the following:
(1) A person who has standing under the laws of this
Commonwealth to bring a claim under subsection (a.4)(1).
(2) A resident of this Commonwealth who may legally
possess a firearm under Federal or State law.
(3) A membership organization, the members of which
include a person described under paragraph (1) or (2).
"Political subdivision." The term shall include any home
rule charter municipality, county, city, borough, incorporated
town, township or school district.
" Reasonable expenses." The term includes, but is not limited
to, attorney fees, expert witness fees, court costs and
compensation for loss of income.
Section 2. Title 53 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 307. Regulation of firearms and ammunition.
(a) Preemption.--The General Assembly has always intended
and continues to intend to occupy the entire field of regulation
of firearms, ammunition, magazines, accessories, firearm
components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth,
including the purchase, sale, transfer, taxation, manufacture,
ownership, possession, use, discharge, transportation and
reporting of loss or theft of firearms, ammunition, firearm
components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth, to
the exclusion of any existing or future ordinance, resolution,
regulation, rule, practice or other action adopted by a
municipality. The Commonwealth, by this section, preempts and
supersedes any manner of ordinance, resolution, regulation,
20250SB0822PN0881 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.