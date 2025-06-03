Submit Release
Senate Bill 822 Printer's Number 881

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - section 5515 (relating to prohibiting of paramilitary training)

but shall not include air rifles as that term is defined in

section 6304 (relating to sale and use of air rifles).

"Person adversely affected." Any of the following:

(1) A person who has standing under the laws of this

Commonwealth to bring a claim under subsection (a.4)(1).

(2) A resident of this Commonwealth who may legally

possess a firearm under Federal or State law.

(3) A membership organization, the members of which

include a person described under paragraph (1) or (2).

"Political subdivision." The term shall include any home

rule charter municipality, county, city, borough, incorporated

town, township or school district.

" Reasonable expenses." The term includes, but is not limited

to, attorney fees, expert witness fees, court costs and

compensation for loss of income.

Section 2. Title 53 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 307. Regulation of firearms and ammunition.

(a) Preemption.--The General Assembly has always intended

and continues to intend to occupy the entire field of regulation

of firearms, ammunition, magazines, accessories, firearm

components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth,

including the purchase, sale, transfer, taxation, manufacture,

ownership, possession, use, discharge, transportation and

reporting of loss or theft of firearms, ammunition, firearm

components and ammunition components in this Commonwealth, to

the exclusion of any existing or future ordinance, resolution,

regulation, rule, practice or other action adopted by a

municipality. The Commonwealth, by this section, preempts and

supersedes any manner of ordinance, resolution, regulation,

