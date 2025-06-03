Senate Bill 816 Printer's Number 878

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - first class mail or on the school entity's publicly accessible

Internet website.

(c) The following shall apply:

(1) The Department of Education, in conjunction with the

Department of Health, shall develop an Eating Disorders Task

Force that shall develop and implement guidelines for providing

parent educational information regarding eating disorders. The

guidelines shall be developed with input from specialized

organizations and entities, including boards of school

directors, school superintendents, the National Alliance for

Eating Disorders, the Pennsylvania Association of School Nurses

and Practitioners, the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American

Academy of Pediatrics, the Pennsylvania Academy of Family

Physicians, the International Association of Eating Disorders

Professionals Foundation and the Academy for Eating Disorders.

(2) The Eating Disorders Task Force shall meet at least two

times per school year to reassess the information provided to

schools and to parents. The task force shall meet at least once

prior to the school year beginning and shall meet at least once

in the beginning of the calendar year.

(d) The Department of Education, the Department of Health

and the Eating Disorders Task Force shall identify and develop

appropriate additions or revisions to this Commonwealth's school

health regulations and materials related to the development of

parent educational information, including guidance regarding the

clear delineation of health information from other

administrative documentation.

(e) The guidelines developed under this section shall

include the following:

(1) The development of a letter for key school personnel,

20250SB0816PN0878 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30