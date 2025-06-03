Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 885
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 885
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
116
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, COLEMAN, FONTANA,
PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major
Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow all medically retired
service members to receive full access to their much-deserved
retirement pay and benefits.
WHEREAS, Major Richard Star was an Iraq and Afghanistan
veteran who, after exposure to burn pits during his service,
received a diagnosis of lung cancer; and
WHEREAS, Due to his diagnosis, Major Richard Star was forced
to retire before completing 20 years of service and was
therefore unable to collect his retirement and disability
benefits; and
WHEREAS, For every dollar of disability pay they receive,
veterans with less than 20 years of service and a disability
rating of less than 50% will have their retirement pay reduced
by a dollar; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 50,000 retired service members are
ineligible for concurrent benefits under the current rules; and
WHEREAS, According to the Congressional Budget Office, in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.