Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,032 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 885

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 885

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

116

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, COLEMAN, FONTANA,

PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major

Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow all medically retired

service members to receive full access to their much-deserved

retirement pay and benefits.

WHEREAS, Major Richard Star was an Iraq and Afghanistan

veteran who, after exposure to burn pits during his service,

received a diagnosis of lung cancer; and

WHEREAS, Due to his diagnosis, Major Richard Star was forced

to retire before completing 20 years of service and was

therefore unable to collect his retirement and disability

benefits; and

WHEREAS, For every dollar of disability pay they receive,

veterans with less than 20 years of service and a disability

rating of less than 50% will have their retirement pay reduced

by a dollar; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 50,000 retired service members are

ineligible for concurrent benefits under the current rules; and

WHEREAS, According to the Congressional Budget Office, in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 885

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more