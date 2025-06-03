Senate Resolution 116 Printer's Number 885

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 885

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

116

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, BAKER, COLEMAN, FONTANA,

PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major

Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow all medically retired

service members to receive full access to their much-deserved

retirement pay and benefits.

WHEREAS, Major Richard Star was an Iraq and Afghanistan

veteran who, after exposure to burn pits during his service,

received a diagnosis of lung cancer; and

WHEREAS, Due to his diagnosis, Major Richard Star was forced

to retire before completing 20 years of service and was

therefore unable to collect his retirement and disability

benefits; and

WHEREAS, For every dollar of disability pay they receive,

veterans with less than 20 years of service and a disability

rating of less than 50% will have their retirement pay reduced

by a dollar; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 50,000 retired service members are

ineligible for concurrent benefits under the current rules; and

WHEREAS, According to the Congressional Budget Office, in

