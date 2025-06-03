Senate Bill 200 Printer's Number 888

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - WUM; Rock River Arms LAR-47; Vector Arms AK-47; AR-10; AR-15;

Bushmaster Carbon 15, Bushmaster XM15, Bushmaster ACR Rifles

and Bushmaster MOE Rifles; Colt Match Target Rifles; Armalite

M15; Olympic Arms AR-15, A1, CAR, PCR, K3B, K30R, K16, K48,

K8 and K9 Rifles; DPMS Tactical Rifles; Smith and Wesson

M&P15 Rifles; Rock River Arms LAR-15; Doublestar AR Rifles;

Barrett REC7; Beretta Storm; Calico Liberty 50, 50 Tactical,

100, 100 Tactical, I, I Tactical, II and II Tactical Rifles;

Hi-Point Carbine Rifles; HK-PSG-1; Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU

Rifles and RFB; Remington Tactical Rifle Model 7615; SAR-8,

SAR-4800 and SR9; SLG 95; SLR 95 or 96; TNW M230 and M2HB;

Vector Arms UZI; Galil and Galil Sporter; Daewoo AR 100 and

AR 110C; Fabrique Nationale/FN 308 Match and L1A1 Sporter; HK

USC; IZHMASH Saiga AK; SIG Sauer 551-A1, 556, 516, 716 and

M400 Rifles; Valmet M62S, M71S and M78S; Wilkinson Arms

"Linda" Carbine; and Barrett M107A1.

(12) The following specified semiautomatic pistols or

copies or duplicates with the capability of such pistols that

were in production before the effective date of this section:

Centurion 39 AK; Draco AK-47; HCR AK-47; I.O. Inc. Hellpup

AK-47; Mini-Draco AK-47; Yugo Krebs Krink; American Spirit

AR-15; Bushmaster Carbon 15; Doublestar Corporation AR; DPMS

AR-15; Olympic Arms AR-15; Rock River Arms LAR 15; Calico

Liberty III and III Tactical Pistols; Masterpiece Arms MPA

Pistols and Velocity Arms VMA Pistols; Intratec TEC-DC9 and

AB-10; Colefire Magnum; German Sport 522 PK and Chiappa

Firearms Mfour-22; DSA SA58 PKP FAL; I.O. Inc. PPS-43C; Kel-

Tec PLR-16 Pistol; Sig Sauer P516 and P556 Pistols; and

Thompson TA5 Pistols.

(13) The following semiautomatic shotguns or copies or

20250SB0200PN0888 - 13 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30