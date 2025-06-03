Senate Bill 783 Printer's Number 889

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - real property or rights-of-way which may be needed for the

purposes of the TID, in accordance with the tourism

improvement district final plan and applicable law.

(4) Form a TID for a minimum initial duration of five

years, after which the TID shall be subject to renewal or

termination by the county.

Section 5. Establishment of tourism improvement district

management associations.

(a) Association designated.--When a county establishes a TID

under this act, a TIDMA shall be designated by the county to

administer tourism activities within the TID according to the

tourism improvement district plan.

(b) Body.--Each TIDMA shall have an administrative body in

accordance with the following:

(1) Where a newly formed nonprofit corporation is

designated as the TIDMA, the certificate of incorporation or

bylaws shall provide that the administrative body shall be

composed only of benefited business owners or authorized

representatives. A representative of the county may have a

seat on the governing board.

(2) Where an existing nonprofit corporation is

designated as the TIDMA, the nonprofit shall create an

administrative body composed only of benefited business

owners or authorized representatives who shall be charged

with managing the funds raised by the district and fulfilling

the obligations of the district plan. A representative of the

county may have a seat on the administrative body.

(3) Where an authority serves as the TIDMA, the

administrative body shall be appointed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch.

56 (relating to municipal authorities). Notwithstanding 53

