Senate Bill 783 Printer's Number 889

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - real property or rights-of-way which may be needed for the
purposes of the TID, in accordance with the tourism
improvement district final plan and applicable law.
(4) Form a TID for a minimum initial duration of five
years, after which the TID shall be subject to renewal or
termination by the county.
Section 5. Establishment of tourism improvement district
management associations.
(a) Association designated.--When a county establishes a TID
under this act, a TIDMA shall be designated by the county to
administer tourism activities within the TID according to the
tourism improvement district plan.
(b) Body.--Each TIDMA shall have an administrative body in
accordance with the following:
(1) Where a newly formed nonprofit corporation is
designated as the TIDMA, the certificate of incorporation or
bylaws shall provide that the administrative body shall be
composed only of benefited business owners or authorized
representatives. A representative of the county may have a
seat on the governing board.
(2) Where an existing nonprofit corporation is
designated as the TIDMA, the nonprofit shall create an
administrative body composed only of benefited business
owners or authorized representatives who shall be charged
with managing the funds raised by the district and fulfilling
the obligations of the district plan. A representative of the
county may have a seat on the administrative body.
(3) Where an authority serves as the TIDMA, the
administrative body shall be appointed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch.
56 (relating to municipal authorities). Notwithstanding 53
