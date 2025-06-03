Senate Bill 820 Printer's Number 891
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 891
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
820
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, COSTA, MASTRIANO, MILLER AND KEEFER,
JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, further providing for poisonous
or deleterious substances and tolerances.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5731(c) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5731. Poisonous or deleterious substances and tolerances.
* * *
(c) Unsafe food additives.--
(1) It is the intent of the General Assembly to prohibit
the use of certain harmful substances as food additives or
color additives in the manufacture and commercial
distribution of food products and require companies to
disclose their "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) food
ingredients to the public.
(2) A food additive shall, with respect to any
particular use or intended use, be deemed to be unsafe for
