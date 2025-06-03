Senate Bill 820 Printer's Number 891

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 891

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

820

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, COSTA, MASTRIANO, MILLER AND KEEFER,

JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in food protection, further providing for poisonous

or deleterious substances and tolerances.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5731(c) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5731. Poisonous or deleterious substances and tolerances.

* * *

(c) Unsafe food additives.--

(1) It is the intent of the General Assembly to prohibit

the use of certain harmful substances as food additives or

color additives in the manufacture and commercial

distribution of food products and require companies to

disclose their "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) food

ingredients to the public.

(2) A food additive shall, with respect to any

particular use or intended use, be deemed to be unsafe for

