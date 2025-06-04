Governor Mills Celebrates Revitalization of Historic Skowhegan Spinning Mill

Project received $100,000 storm recovery grant to repair damage caused by flooding in December 2023

Skowhegan, MAINE-- Governor Janet Mills today delivered remarks at a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the revitalization of the historic Spinning Mill in downtown Skowhegan, a long-vacant industrial site that has been transformed into a vibrant residential and commercial center.

The development includes 41 loft-style apartments, a hotel, German-inspired beer garden, and a host of community amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, coworking spaces, and a sprawling rooftop deck overlooking the Kennebec River.

The project was made possible with $100,000 from the Governor's historic storm relief package, which helped to mitigate extensive flooding damage to the building and property caused by a severe storm in December 2023. Damage from the storm -- which the Governor surveyed firsthand -- nearly brought the project to a halt.

"The revitalization of the Spinning Mill will invigorate downtown Skowhegan, by inviting visitors and tourists to the community, providing housing for local workers and their families, and supporting the long-term success of the local economy," said Governor Janet Mills. "While rising flood waters threatened the future of this important project, the Spinning Mill -- thanks to the hard work and perseverance of so many here in Skowhegan -- has been restored to its high tide."

"What happened in Skowhegan is a powerful example of how a well-capitalized, skilled investor and a deeply committed community can come together to create real change" said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development "Projects like the Spinning Mill can be high-risk in small rural towns, but when everyone sees the big picture, commits to a shared vision, and sticks together through the hard parts, the impact is extraordinary. This effort will support local jobs, spark new economic activity, and help Skowhegan become a true regional engine."

"This project was never just about restoring a building. It was about restoring belief in what Skowhegan can be. Our community showed real grit and stayed committed, even when things got tough. It's created jobs, renewed pride, and proven that rural towns like ours can lead the way when we work together and stay the course," said Skowhegan resident Jim Sylvester.

In August 2024, the Spinning Mill was awarded a $100,000 Business Recovery & Resilience Grant by the Mills Administration, part of a $10 million investment to help businesses recover from the devastating storms of December 2023 and January 2024. The grant program was part of an overall $60 million in storm recovery proposed by the Governor and included in the supplemental budget last spring -- the single largest investment in storm recovery by any Administration in Maine history.

In the wake of the storms that caused havoc in Skowhegan and other inland and coastal communities across the state, the Governor last spring created a Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission to inform and guide the state's response, recovery, and rebuilding from extreme storms. In May, the Commission released its final report, outlining a comprehensive strategy for preparing to protect infrastructure from future storms.

The ribbon cutting coincided with the beginning of the 2025 Build Maine Conference, a multi-day convening in Skowhegan of state, municipal, and private sector leaders in planning, development, transportation, and housing policy.