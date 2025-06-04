Viking Sunset Studios Invests in 'Bandit,' a Gripping Indonesian Action Thriller – Amidst Bustling Production Schedule

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios, a leading film production and studio company based in the heart of Bali, Indonesia, is proud to announce its significant investment in the upcoming action-thriller "Bandit." Produced by Island Idea Group, the shooting for this highly anticipated film is scheduled to commence this month, poised to benefit from the studio's unparalleled facilities and the island's breathtaking backdrop.

Viking Sunset Studios has rapidly established itself as a global filmmaking destination, having recently made an impactful presence at the venerable Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. The regular presence at Cannes, Berlin and Venice underscores the studio's remarkable growth and escalating international recognition, largely fueled by its truly unique location and state-of-the-art production complex. Situated directly on the sun-drenched, pristine beaches of Bali, the studio offers filmmakers not just a set, but an inspiring tropical environment where creativity thrives.

Its dedicated staff is currently buzzing with activity, as the shooting of "Bandit" will occur in parallel to one of the four international feature films scheduled to shoot at Viking Sunset Studios in the coming months. This comprehensive ecosystem features Indonesia's largest enclosed green screen soundstage – a colossal environment that grants filmmakers boundless creative freedom for ambitious visual effects sequences and intricate set designs, unhindered by external weather conditions. Beyond the technical prowess, the complex is designed to inspire, offering exceptional ocean-view restaurants and vibrant communal spaces that foster seamless collaboration and creativity among cast and crew after long production days.

"Bandit" tells the compelling story of Gatra and Tiar, two Javanese transplants in Bali, who end up taking the wrong car one night, only to discover a deadly secret in the car. Now relentlessly pursued by both ruthless gangsters and a dangerous man who seemed to control the underworld, they must depend entirely on their wit, street smarts, and unwavering trust in each other to make it out alive.

Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO and Founder of Viking Sunset Studios, expressed his profound enthusiasm for the project. "We are incredibly excited about 'Bandit.' It's an exhilarating action movie with a truly gripping storyline that promises to captivate audiences. We are absolutely delighted to support the best Indonesian movies coming out of this vibrant industry in the world’s 4th largest population, and 'Bandit' perfectly exemplifies the kind of impactful storytelling we champion."

Director Brian L. Tan shared his vision for the film and the unique advantage of the studio's location: " Bandit is all about two ordinary people in an extraordinary situation. They have to fight to survive the grittier side of Bali, something we don’t often see in film. Thanks to our partners at Viking Sunset Studios, we are able to help bring this project to life."

Viking Sunset Studios' location on the Bali beach and it’s presence at the Cannes Film Festival serves as a key global platform to highlight its cutting-edge facilities, showcase the inherent advantages of filming in Bali, and actively pursue opportunities for international co-productions and collaborations, solidifying its position as a go-to destination for filmmakers worldwide.

________________________________________

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a prominent, full-service film production services studio company strategically located directly on the beach in Bali, Indonesia. Recognized as a rapidly emerging global filmmaking destination, the studio provides a comprehensive production ecosystem designed to inspire creativity, ensure comfort, and meet the rigorous demands of modern filmmaking. Its state-of-the-art facilities include a huge enclosed green screen soundstage, luxurious on-site accommodation offering a serene and private retreat for talent and key personnel, exceptional ocean-view restaurants, and a dedicated helipad for discreet and efficient transportation. This unique blend of cutting-edge technology, luxurious amenities, and an inspiring tropical environment makes it a magnet for international filmmakers. Viking Sunset Studios through it’s Viking Film Fund is deeply committed to nurturing compelling narratives and supporting local talent, aiming to bring diverse and impactful stories from Indonesia to a global audience, thereby significantly contributing to the growth and international recognition of the Indonesian film industry. By attracting large movie projects to Bali, the local industry and job market gets an injection of opportunity, and together the best talents can get inspired and be creative.

________________________________________

Media Contact:

press@vikingsunsetstudios.com

www.vikingsunsetstudios.com

