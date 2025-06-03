House Resolution 227 Printer's Number 1592

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors FLICK, REICHARD, HAMM, FLEMING, BRENNAN, PICKETT, OLSOMMER, N. NELSON, VENKAT, GREINER, E. NELSON, PUGH, HADDOCK, PROBST, ROWE, TWARDZIK, KLUNK, SANCHEZ, COOK, GALLAGHER, CUTLER, MARCELL, NEILSON, ARMANINI, GAYDOS, JAMES, FRITZ, WARREN, CIRESI, COOPER, RIVERA, ZIMMERMAN

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of August 17 through 23, 2025, as "Little League World Series Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designation of Little League World Series Week (08/17/25 through 08/23/25)

Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM

