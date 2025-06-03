House Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1778
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Resolution 243
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ABNEY, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, VENKAT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG
Short Title
A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating June 9 as "Dave Parker Day"
Actions
|1778
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 30, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 3, 2025
