House Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1778

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Resolution 243

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ABNEY, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, VENKAT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG

Short Title

A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating June 9 as "Dave Parker Day"

Actions

1778 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 30, 2025
Reported as committed, June 3, 2025

