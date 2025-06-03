House Resolution 243 Printer's Number 1778

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Resolution 243 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ABNEY, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, VENKAT, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, BURGOS, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG Short Title A Resolution designating June 9, 2025, as "Dave Parker Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating June 9 as "Dave Parker Day" Actions 1778 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, May 30, 2025 Reported as committed, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.