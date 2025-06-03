House Bill 30 Printer's Number 0011
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Bill 30
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GUZMAN, SHUSTERMAN, GIRAL, GUENST, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, DALEY, GREEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, MADDEN
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), known as the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act, further providing for application and qualifications.
Memo Subject
Modernizing Rules for Real Estate Appraisers
Actions
|0011
|Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Jan. 10, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
|Removed from table, June 3, 2025
Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM
