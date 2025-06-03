Submit Release
House Bill 30 Printer's Number 0011

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Bill 30

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GUZMAN, SHUSTERMAN, GIRAL, GUENST, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, DALEY, GREEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, MADDEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), known as the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act, further providing for application and qualifications.

Memo Subject

Modernizing Rules for Real Estate Appraisers

Actions

0011 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Jan. 10, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Laid on the table, May 6, 2025
Removed from table, June 3, 2025

