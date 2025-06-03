House Bill 30 Printer's Number 0011

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - House Bill 30 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GUZMAN, SHUSTERMAN, GIRAL, GUENST, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, DALEY, GREEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, MADDEN Short Title An Act amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), known as the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act, further providing for application and qualifications. Memo Subject Modernizing Rules for Real Estate Appraisers Actions 0011 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Jan. 10, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Laid on the table, May 6, 2025 Removed from table, June 3, 2025 Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM

