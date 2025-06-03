Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,578 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,017 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1405 Printer's Number 1604

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors

MUNROE, GIRAL, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, HANBIDGE, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUENST, DOUGHERTY, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, COOPER, JAMES, OTTEN, PROKOPIAK, TAKAC, ISAACSON, O'MARA, SCHWEYER, DELLOSO, CIRESI, RABB, RIVERA

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for career and technical instructional certificate.

Memo Subject

Veterans’ service experience for CTE certification

Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1405 Printer's Number 1604

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more