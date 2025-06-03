House Bill 1429 Printer's Number 1664

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors D. WILLIAMS, HEFFLEY, VENKAT, BENHAM, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, MADDEN, HADDOCK, MERSKI, FLICK, PUGH, HILL-EVANS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, INGLIS, WATRO, K.HARRIS, CERRATO, RIVERA, GUZMAN, DEASY, GREEN, BOYD

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for report on transition to chip-enabled access cards.

Memo Subject Establishing a Clear Path to Stronger EBT Security

Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.