House Bill 191 Printer's Number 1646

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Sponsors BRENNAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PROBST, KHAN, KUZMA, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, GUENST, HANBIDGE, BOROWSKI, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, DONAHUE, HADDOCK, WARREN, CIRESI, FREEMAN, FLEMING, OTTEN, HOHENSTEIN, KENYATTA, DEASY, GREEN, DALEY, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, repealing provisions relating to CPR instruction; and, in school health services, repealing provisions relating to automatic external defibrillators and providing for AED and CPR instruction and procedure, for Automated External Defibrillator Program and for availability and specifications of automated external defibrillators.

Memo Subject Requiring AEDs at School Athletic Events

Generated 06/03/2025 07:51 PM

