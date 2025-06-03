Commission Accepting Applications for Judicial Vacancy in the 20th Judicial District

Nashville, Tenn.- The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is currently accepting applications to fill a vacancy in the 20th Judicial District for a Criminal Court Judge, Division III, following the retirement of the Honorable Cheryl A. Blackburn on May 31, 2025.

Applicants must be an attorney licensed in Tennessee who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and must reside in the relevant Judicial District.

The Commission is committed to encouraging a diverse judiciary and welcomes all qualified attorneys to apply. The public hearing for these positions will be held Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Cordell Hull Building, Senate Hearing Room 1, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville, Tennessee 37243.

For an applicant to be considered for the judicial vacancy, the Administrative Office of the Courts must receive an application by 12:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The application and instructions are available here. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application.

The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline.



For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov