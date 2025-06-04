Lightspeed Systems Launches Lightspeed Signal to Help K–12 IT Teams Manage Device, App, and Internet Issues Faster

It’s the visibility districts have been missing and the insight leaders have been asking for. With Signal, we’re not just responding faster—we’re getting ahead of the problems that hold schools back.” — Brian Thomas, CEO at Lightspeed Systems.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems , the trusted leader in K–12 safety and edtech effectiveness, today announced the release of Lightspeed Signal, a new IT visibility and monitoring platform built specifically to empower IT teams to proactively monitor and resolve issues across devices, applications, and internet performance.Built specifically for K–12 environments, Lightspeed Signal helps districts eliminate instructional disruptions and operational inefficiencies caused by disconnected tools and incomplete data. Signal unifies critical health indicators—such as device usage, app uptime, VPN activity, and internet connectivity—into one centralized view, enabling IT leaders to act before small issues escalate.“Schools have never had more technology—or less clarity. Signal changes that. It’s the visibility districts have been missing and the insight leaders have been asking for. With Signal, we’re not just responding faster—we’re finally getting ahead of the problems that hold schools back,” said Brian Thomas, CEO at Lightspeed Systems.Lightspeed Signal was created in direct response to common pain points reported by district leaders during customer research, including:• Devices that appear in inventory but have not been used in weeks• Hardware assigned to students who are no longer enrolled• Delays in identifying and communicating app outages• Difficulty troubleshooting slow internet connections without visibility into on/off campus use• Inability to trace unauthorized access, VPN usage, or policy violations without manual investigationKey Signal capabilities include:• Device accountability and refresh planning: Detect inactive or misassigned devices, view usage and battery health, and link devices to actual login behavior.• App outage monitoring: Get alerts for critical app disruptions, trace issues across network layers, and monitor SLA performance over time.• Internet performance diagnostics: Map on- and off-campus internet issues to specific locations, users, or network providers to inform support or infrastructure decisions.• Security risk detection: Identify proxy, VPN, or Tor usage, unknown logins, and off-district activity tied to specific endpoints.Districts already using Signal in early access have reported value in identifying inactive hardware ahead of budget planning, confirming VPN usage for policy enforcement, and accelerating response to real-time app outages—without relying solely on support tickets.“Before Signal, we were chasing down device issues across multiple systems. Now, we can spot anomalies like off-campus usage, VPN activity, or app failures in one place. It will save our team time and help us respond before staff even submit a ticket,” said Kevin Brooks, Supervisor of the Office of Communications Engineering at Loudoun County Public Schools and Lightspeed Signal beta participant.For more information, use cases, or to schedule a walkthrough, visit:

