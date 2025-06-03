Celebrate Homeownership Month with Free Educational Resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. – June is National Homeownership Month, a time to celebrate the benefits of owning a home. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) encourages everyone to take advantage of resources and information that can help you protect your investment. SCDCA will offer two free webinars in June that will provide helpful tips to homeowners and those considering buying a home. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

June 4 at 10:30 a.m. – Thinking About Solar? Overview of SC Laws and Tips: SCDCA and the Consumer Law Council of the South Carolina Bar Association will give an overview of the laws regarding solar contracts and information to help you make informed decisions.

– Thinking About Solar? Overview of SC Laws and Tips: SCDCA and the Consumer Law Council of the South Carolina Bar Association will give an overview of the laws regarding solar contracts and information to help you make informed decisions. June 18 at 10:30 a.m. - Homeownership Month: This webinar will discuss a range of topics including home loans, home warranties, title fraud, homeowners associations and the warning signs of home repair scams.

Educating yourself is an important step in homeownership. SCDCA has a variety of resources available online to help consumers prepare their financial future:

For information on homeownership topics visit SCDCA’s Housing and Mortgages Consumer FAQs webpage. To check mortgage industry or credit counseling organization licensing, visit the Licensee Lookup section of our website.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.