Empowering Global Change: Jorge Parrott Shares How CMM World Missions is Transforming Lives

Dr. Jorge Parrott, A Kingdom Strategist | Global Missions Leader & Christian Educator | Raising Prophetic Voices | Bridging Heaven & Earth for Eternal Impact

Through Faith, Education, and Leadership

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Dr. Jorge Parrott, President of CMM World Missions and founder of CMM College of Theology, shares how his organization's holistic approach is creating lasting change around the globe. For over four decades, CMM has been at the forefront of humanitarian outreach, evangelism, and theological education in over 70 countries. This impactful conversation dives into how CMM’s mission to proclaim the gospel and equip leaders has grown into a powerful force for good worldwide.

For more information about CMM College of Theology, visit CMM College of Theology.



A Legacy of Empowering Leaders

Dr. Parrott’s vision for CMM World Missions has always focused on empowering local leaders in every region they serve. By providing critical resources and leadership training, CMM equips indigenous leaders to serve their communities effectively. The organization’s efforts span far beyond spiritual outreach—encompassing church planting, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and business development in some of the world’s most underserved and persecuted areas.

"Mission work is not a one-time event; it’s a lifestyle," explains Dr. Parrott. Through a relationship-driven approach, CMM’s focus is on empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge to lead effectively, making a tangible impact in their communities.



CMM College of Theology: Bridging Faith and Education

A key component of CMM’s long-term strategy is CMM College of Theology, founded in 2007. The College offers accredited, online theological education accessible to students around the world. Dr. Parrott emphasizes that the College’s mission is to integrate faith with practical leadership skills, moving theology "from the head to the heart and into the world." This innovative educational model helps develop leaders who are not only well-versed in scriptural teachings but also equipped with the skills to make a real-world impact.

In this interview, Dr. Parrott shares how CMM College of Theology’s global reach and online learning platform have made it possible for students in remote areas to receive high-quality education in the Word, preparing them for leadership roles that transcend cultural and geographical boundaries.

To learn more or to apply click here: https://cmmtheology.org/cot0506251/



Focus on Prophetic Ministry and Spiritual Leadership

Dr. Parrott’s dedication to developing prophetic leaders is one of the cornerstones of CMM’s work. Thousands of leaders are trained annually in prophetic ministry, learning to discern divine revelation, exercise spiritual authority, and walk in supernatural power. This focus on spiritual discernment and prophetic activation equips CMM-trained leaders to face both spiritual and practical challenges with confidence and faith.

Through a blend of leadership training, spiritual guidance, and hands-on outreach, CMM is able to transform lives, equipping a new generation of leaders to bring hope, healing, and change to their communities and nations.



A Global Mission Focused on Lasting Change

Dr. Parrott stresses that CMM’s work is rooted in Christ’s Great Commission to make disciples of all nations. However, their mission goes beyond preaching. By engaging in humanitarian work, CMM tackles real-world issues such as poverty, human trafficking, and spiritual oppression, offering both short-term relief and long-term solutions. Their dedication to empowering local leaders ensures that CMM’s efforts are sustainable and have a lasting impact on communities worldwide.

For more insights into Dr. Parrott’s approach to global missions and theological education, watch the full interview on Xraised: Equipping Global Leaders: Faith, Theology, and Impact.

CMM has earned again our 2025 Candid Transparency award, the highest level awarded assuring donors of transparency and wise stewardship. What Candid helps with?



About Xraised

Xraised is a platform dedicated to promoting thought leadership and global impact. Through powerful interviews with leaders like Dr. Jorge Parrott, Xraised highlights organizations and individuals making a significant difference across the globe.

Contact:

Dr. Jorge Parrott

President, CMM.world and CMMTheology.org

Email: office@cmm.world School: President@cmmtheology.org

Office: 704-225-3927 School: 704-909-0623

Located: Christ Driven Life Global Ministries, Rome Italy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.