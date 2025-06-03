Submit Release
Standing Up for Women’s Health

"Moments ago, a federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a case that attempted to challenge New York's Reproductive Health Act, our state law that protects reproductive freedom. Let me be clear: This means that New York's nation-leading abortion protections under the Reproductive Health Act remain in effect.

"From the halls of Congress to state capitals across this country, extreme politicians are trying to strip away reproductive freedoms. In New York, we're standing up for women's health and defending abortion rights.

"So to anyone who tries to strip away these fundamental freedoms from my constituents, I have a clear message: Not here, not now, not ever."

