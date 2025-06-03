Interior Slashes Outdated Energy Regulations to Boost Economic Growth on Public Lands
Date: June 3, 2025
WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced the formal rescission of 18 obsolete or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations in a decisive move to advance America’s energy independence and economic vitality. This significant step aligns with the Trump administration’s broader commitment to cut regulatory burdens, foster job creation and promote responsible energy development on public lands.
The rescinded rules will be officially published in the Federal Register over the coming week, marking a critical milestone in the administration’s government-wide deregulatory campaign aimed at eliminating unnecessary barriers to economic growth.
“This effort embodies our dedication to removing bureaucratic red tape that hinders American innovation and energy production,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By rescinding these outdated regulations, we are not only reducing costs and streamlining processes but also reinforcing our commitment to energy independence and national prosperity — all while maintaining the highest standards of environmental stewardship.”
The initiative follows Secretary’s Order 3421, “Achieving Prosperity Through Deregulation,” which directs Interior agencies to systematically identify and eliminate rules that are outdated, duplicative, or excessively burdensome. This order supports President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation,” mandating agencies to offset the costs of new regulations by repealing existing ones that impose unjustified economic burdens.
Interior’s continued push to modernize regulatory frameworks ensures that America’s public lands can be managed efficiently to benefit local economies, foster energy independence, and uphold environmental protections in a balanced, pragmatic manner.
Rescinded regulations include:
- 43 CFR 3823.1 regarding prospecting within national forest wilderness for the purpose of gathering information about mineral resources.
- 43 CFR 3814.2(a) regarding disposal of reserved minerals under the Stock-Raising Homestead Act.
- 43 CFR 3823.2 regarding mineral locations within national forest wilderness.
- 43 CFR 3737.1 regarding mining claim and millsite use for purposes other than mining and milling.
- 43 CFR 3830.23(a)(5) regarding authorized debit payments for mining claims from a declining deposit account held with the BLM.
- 43 CFR 3835.31(d)(2) regarding filing of annual Federal Land Policy and Management Act documents for oil shale placer claims.
- 43 CFR 3200.7(b) & (c) regarding regulations applicable to geothermal leases issued before Aug. 8, 2005; and 43 CFR 3200.8(b)(2) regarding regulations applicable to geothermal leases pending on Aug. 8, 2005.
- 43 CFR 3203.5(b)(1) regarding obtaining a competitive geothermal lease; 43 CFR 3204.5(d) regarding obtaining a noncompetitive geothermal lease; and 43 CFR 3204.13 regarding processing of noncompetitive geothermal lease applications pending on Aug. 8, 2005.
- 43 CFR 3212.18 thru 3212.24 regarding production incentives for geothermal leases
- 43 CFR 3503.37(f) regarding hardrock mineral acreage limits for permits and leases; and 43 CFR Part 3500 Subpart 3517 regarding hardrock mineral development contracts and processing and milling arrangements.
- 43 CFR 3212.26 regarding how to submit a request to modify the royalty rate terms of a geothermal lease; and 43 CFR 3212.27 regarding how those requests would be reviewed.
- 43 CFR 3261.17(b) regarding amendment of approved geothermal lease operation plans or drilling permits.
- 43 CFR Part 1850 regarding public lands hearings procedures.
- 43 CFR Part 3730 Subpart 3738 regarding mining in powersite withdrawal surface protection requirements.
- 43 CFR 3821.3 regarding requirements for filing a statement of assessment work for unpatented mining claims, mill sites, or tunnel sites on O&C Lands.
- 43 CFR 3809.400(b) & (c) regarding applicability of surface management plans of operations of mining claims under the general mining laws.
- 43 CFR 3834.11(b) regarding annual fees for oil shale placer mining claims.
- 43 CFR 3715.4 regarding the management of the use and occupancy of the public lands under the United States mining laws by limiting y to prospecting, mining or processing operations.
