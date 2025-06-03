Interior Slashes Outdated Energy Regulations to Boost Economic Growth on Public Lands

Date: June 3, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced the formal rescission of 18 obsolete or redundant Bureau of Land Management regulations in a decisive move to advance America’s energy independence and economic vitality. This significant step aligns with the Trump administration’s broader commitment to cut regulatory burdens, foster job creation and promote responsible energy development on public lands.

The rescinded rules will be officially published in the Federal Register over the coming week, marking a critical milestone in the administration’s government-wide deregulatory campaign aimed at eliminating unnecessary barriers to economic growth.

“This effort embodies our dedication to removing bureaucratic red tape that hinders American innovation and energy production,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By rescinding these outdated regulations, we are not only reducing costs and streamlining processes but also reinforcing our commitment to energy independence and national prosperity — all while maintaining the highest standards of environmental stewardship.”

The initiative follows Secretary’s Order 3421, “Achieving Prosperity Through Deregulation,” which directs Interior agencies to systematically identify and eliminate rules that are outdated, duplicative, or excessively burdensome. This order supports President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation,” mandating agencies to offset the costs of new regulations by repealing existing ones that impose unjustified economic burdens.

Interior’s continued push to modernize regulatory frameworks ensures that America’s public lands can be managed efficiently to benefit local economies, foster energy independence, and uphold environmental protections in a balanced, pragmatic manner.

Rescinded regulations include:

###