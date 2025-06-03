Marge Piercy Memoir Acquired by Sibylline Press

Sibylline Press Logo

The Hour of My Death Tracks the Author’s Year After Dying and Being Resuscitated to Her Second Life

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce that they have acquired The Hour of My Death, by renowned author and poet Marge Piercy . Piercy’s memoir details a joyful year of living after she died in a medical emergency in October 2022 and was resuscitated. The Hour of My Death is written in the Japanese Zuihitsu literary form and encompasses diary-style entries as well as recipes and gardening advice. Sibylline Press has the memoir slated for publication in Fall 2026.“We are honored to bring Marge Piercy’s memoir to the public in this unique moment of her life,” Sibylline Acquisitions Editor Julia Park Tracey said. “The new poems seize moments of fierce joy, while the prose offers glimpses of domestic bliss, from the garden to the fireside, and into the heart of the kitchen via recipes that Marge has cooked for decades. We could not be more thrilled.”Piercy writes in the memoir, “This book’s my life, my mind, what I notice in nature, society, people and myself, what moves me,” Piercy says. “I plan to record the first year of my second life and my attempt to find joy and meaning in my resurrected old age. I intend to be as honest as I can in what I tell you. I think of this as my legacy.”"This memoir is a perfect expression of Sibylline's commitment to showcasing the brilliance of women authors over 50. Marge Piercy's brilliance continues into her 90s with this beautiful book," said Publisher Vicki DeArmon.About the AuthorMarge Piercy is a beloved American progressive activist, feminist, and writer. Her work includes Woman On The Edge Of Time; He, She And It, which won the 1993 Arthur C. Clarke Award; and Gone To Soldiers, the New York Times bestseller and sweeping historical novel set during World War II. She has authored fifteen other novels and short story collections and penned twenty volumes of poetry with poems regularly reprinted in anthologies, on artwork, as song lyrics, and more. You can read more about Piercy at her website: margepiercy.com.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) as well as memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

