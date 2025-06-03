Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 0866
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Senate Resolution 27
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, FONTANA, SCHWANK
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility of establishing a no-fault catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims brought as the result of birth-related neurological injuries in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Neurological Injured Infant Fund
Actions
|0290
|Referred to BANKING AND INSURANCE, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 13, 2025
|0866
|Amended, June 3, 2025
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), June 3, 2025
Generated 06/03/2025 04:47 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.