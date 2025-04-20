Fight Health Insurance Wishes All Those Celebrating a Happy April 20th

Timbit sleeping

From Timbit’s Birthday to Easter to Hunky Jesus — we hope your spring rituals are joyful and denial-free.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring celebrations unfold — from Easter to local traditions like Hunky Jesus in Dolores Park — Fight Health Insurance is also marking a milestone a little closer to home: the fifth birthday of Timbit, the company’s beloved office dog and unofficial Chief Morale Officer.While the team celebrates, the company remains focused on a persistent issue facing patients and providers: the uphill battle against denied insurance claims.“Even on weekends and holidays, people are being told ‘no’ by their insurers — often due to outdated policies or vague justifications,” said Holden Karau, CEO and co-founder. “We built Fight Health Insurance to help level the playing field with automation, transparency, and tools that actually work.”Since its launch, thousands have used the platform to appeal rejections. Now, with the introduction of Fight Paperwork , clinicians and clinics can also access tailored tools to help recover revenue and reduce administrative burden.About Fight Health InsuranceFight Health Insurance builds AI-powered tools to help people and professionals push back against unfair insurance decisions. Whether it’s a denied claim, a pre-auth mess, or a prior authorization black hole, we’re here to fight the paperwork — so you can get care, not chaos.For Patients: FightHealthInsurance.comFor Providers: FightPaperwork.com

