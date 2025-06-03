MDC offers two-day fishing clinic on the “Big Muddy” for catfish June 14-15 in Blue Springs area

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in learning how to fish for catfish on the Missouri River using alternative methods such as trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines to a free two-day clinic. The clinic will be on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, in the Blue Springs area.

The “Big Muddy Alternative Methods Catfish Clinic” will start at 10 a.m. June 14, at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. MDC staff will lead an orientation session on using various types of set lines to target blue, flathead, and channel catfish.

Participants and staff will then go out on the Missouri River on Saturday afternoon in MDC boats to set trotlines, jug lines, and limb lines for catfish. The day will end around 7 p.m.

There will be time to eat lunch between the orientation session and the time on the river. Participants should bring snacks and water and dress appropriately for the weather. The morning will likely be cool and the afternoon will likely be hot.

Sunday morning, June 15, at 8 a.m., participants and staff will return to the Missouri River, meeting at the LaBenite Park River Access to collect fish caught overnight. Staff will then demonstrate how to clean catfish for eating. The day will end around noon.

This program is appropriate for adults and families with children aged nine years and older. MDC will provide all equipment, including life vests for each person. Participants are welcome to bring their own Coast-Guard-approved life vest if they prefer. Life vests are required at all times on MDC boats.

Registration is required for this clinic. Interested participants must be able to attend both days. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208570.

This program is dependent on safe weather and river conditions. Participants will be contacted if conditions are not acceptable on the weekend of the event. Questions may be directed to John Rittel at john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.

Burr Oak Woods Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. For more events in the area, sign up for text or email updates at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.