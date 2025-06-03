Fresh Monkee: America's Leading fresh Protein Shake brand expands to 12 states

Fresh Monkee - Truly healthy Fresh Protein Shakes A freshly blended strawberry shake from Fresh Monkee, part of the brand’s expanding menu of health-focused offerings now available in 12 states. The Cinnamon Toast protein shake from The Fresh Monkee, offering a nostalgic flavor profile crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial additives.

Fresh Monkee announces expansion into 11 additional states, increasing its footprint to 12 as demand grows for convenient, health-focused food options.

Our journey has been driven by the unwavering support of our customers and our dedication to delivering fast, convenient, and healthful options” — Judy Flynn

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee : America's Leading fresh Protein Shake brand expands to 12 statesRevolutionizing Healthy Eating Across the Nation Amidst Rising Health ConsciousnessAmid a growing demand for healthy and convenient food options, Fresh Monkee, recognized as the leading fresh protein shake business in the United States with over a decade of experience, is thrilled to announce its expansion into 11 states over the next three months. This strategic growth will introduce Fresh Monkee's protein shakes to health-conscious consumers in Texas, California, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Jersey, Arkansas and expanding its presence in Connecticut and Massachusetts.Founded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, Fresh Monkee has been a pioneer in the healthy food industry. As a single mother and former financial sector professional, Flynn sought to create a genuine, unpretentious food option that was both delicious and convenient. Her vision led to the development of protein shakes that combine high-quality protein, fresh fruits, vegetables, and natural nut butters, offering a superior alternative to traditional juices and smoothies."Most juice bars strip away the fiber from fruits and veggies, which is essential for a healthy gut and feeling satisfied," says Flynn. "Smoothie places rely heavily on sugary fruit blends and strange powders. I was convinced we could do better."Fresh Monkee's shakes are designed to cater to a diverse clientele, including fitness enthusiasts, individuals with dietary restrictions, 9-to-5 professionals seeking healthy meal replacements, and families in search of nutritious snacks. Each shake is made to order, ensuring a unique and satisfying experience with every sip.This expansion is facilitated through a franchise model, enabling local entrepreneurs to bring Fresh Monkee's mission to their communities. Flynn is assembling a dedicated corporate team to elevate the brand to a world-class level."Our journey has been driven by the unwavering support of our customers and our dedication to delivering fast, convenient, and healthful options," Flynn adds. "We’re on a bold mission to go national, and our courage stems from the loyal, committed fanbase we’ve amassed with our simple, straightforward product."Franchisee Testimonials:· Clarence Gadapati, Dallas, Texas: "Bringing Fresh Monkee to Texas is a game-changer. Our community is eager for healthy, tasty options, and these shakes are the perfect fit."· Dave Eaton, Charlotte, North Carolina: "We’re excited to launch Fresh Monkee in Charlotte and offer our community access to healthy protein shakes made with real, quality ingredients. We can’t wait to serve nutrient-packed shakes and snacks that support healthy lifestyles and promote wellness for all ages."·Joe Gulino, Miami, Florida: "Families in Florida are seeking convenient, healthy snacks. The Fresh Monkee provides a delicious solution that parents and kids will love."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.