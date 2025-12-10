Fresh Monkee Achieves Explosive Franchise Growth, Surpassing 30 Locations, New App, and Partnering with Mario Lopez

Fresh Monkee is the fastest growing fresh protein shake business in America Fresh Monkee - Truly Healthy Protein Shakes Judy Flynn, CEO & Founder of Fresh Monkee

Fastest-Growing Fresh Protein Shake Brand Expands Coast to Coast, Debuts Mobile App on Dec. 9, and Continues National Momentum With Celebrity Backing

This growth is beyond anything we imagined. From one small shop to a national powerhouse with 31 open stores, plus launching our own app. It’s a remarkable moment for our entire Fresh Monkee family.” — Judy Flynn

WETHERSFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Monkee, America’s fastest-growing fresh protein shake brand, is celebrating a landmark moment with 31 locations now open nationwide, five more expected before the end of the year, and 30 additional stores already on the calendar for upcoming openings. With numerous other franchisees signed (training weeks pending), the brand’s national footprint continues to surge at record pace.Alongside this rapid expansion, Fresh Monkee is proudly launching its new mobile app on December 9 and announcing an exciting partnership with actor and fitness advocate Mario Lopez, who will lead the brand’s California growth.Founded in 2014 by Judy Flynn, a single mom with a single blender and a mission to create healthier options for her community, Fresh Monkee has evolved from a tiny shop in Wethersfield, CT, into a coast-to-coast franchise redefining what a protein shake can be. The brand now has signed development across 19 states, including: CT, RI, MA, PA, NJ, NY, GA, SC, NC, TN, TX, FL, AZ, CA, UT, IL, OH, VA, AR“This growth is beyond anything we imagined,” said Flynn. “From one small shop to a national powerhouse with 31 open stores and dozens more on the way — plus launching our own app — it’s a remarkable moment for our entire Fresh Monkee family.”Fresh Monkee’s rapid rise reflects booming consumer demand for clean protein shakes without added sugars, syrups, or artificial ingredients. The brand currently operates in 13 states, with multiple new markets set to open in early 2026.🎉 Fresh Monkee App Launches December 9The new Fresh Monkee app gives fans the ability to order ahead, earn and redeem rewards, and enjoy a seamless loyalty experience.“The app makes choosing healthier options even easier,” said Flynn. “Skip the line, earn rewards, and fuel up with real ingredients you can trust.”🌟 Mario Lopez Joins the MovementMario Lopez — beloved TV host, actor, and long-time health advocate — has joined Fresh Monkee as a franchise partner to help spearhead expansion throughout California.“I’ve had a lot of protein shakes in my life — and most don’t make the cut,” Lopez said. “Fresh Monkee is clean, delicious, and actually filling. I’m excited to help bring it to California and support a brand that puts health first.”🧃 What Makes Fresh Monkee Different?Every Fresh Monkee shake is:Made-to-orderNo extra added sugarsPacked with high-quality proteinBuilt with real fruit, veggies, nut butters, and customizable basesDesigned for balanced nutrition and clean energyThe shakes serve fitness enthusiasts, busy families, 9‑to‑5 professionals, and anyone seeking a healthier, more satisfying meal replacement.“We’re not just another smoothie brand,” Flynn added. “We’re building a community around better fuel and better choices.”💼 Franchise Growth OpportunitiesWith exceptional unit economics, simple operations, and broad market appeal, Fresh Monkee continues to attract top-tier franchise operators across the country.“Our franchise model is efficient, scalable, and rooted in purpose,” said Flynn. “Entrepreneurs are joining because they believe in the mission — and the momentum behind Fresh Monkee has never been stronger.”For media inquiries, franchise information, or to find a Fresh Monkee location near you, visit:

