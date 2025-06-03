VFW post launches state-of-the-art esports suite to support Veterans’ mental health

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Veterans in north Texas have a new gaming facility to help them build camaraderie and boost their mental health.

Phil Miller VFW Post 2205 in Denton, Texas, recently unveiled a groundbreaking esports suite designed to support the mental health and well-being of local Veterans. This unique facility is the culmination of a two-and-a-half-year journey initiated by a response to a 2022 Department of Defense study that identified online gaming as one of the most effective activities to reduce suicide risk among service members.

Inspired by these findings, Post 2205 members—many of whom are Vietnam Veterans—voted to create the esports suite. Over the next two years, they led a campaign to raise funds and awareness, with community volunteers contributing to the transformation of the site.

Recognizing the importance of community, the Post leaders partnered with Christopher Earl, CEO of Regiment, the largest online gaming community for Veterans with more than 100,000 Discord members. Earl’s involvement significantly accelerated the project’s progress. To ensure high-performance gaming experiences, Arpit Manaktala, CEO of Paradox Customs, was brought in to design the gaming PCs, and Dylan Wray, esports Director at the University of North Texas, reviewed the system specs.

The suite features noise-canceling insulation and integrated wiring, creating an immersive environment. It serves as a digital sanctuary where Veterans can engage in shared gaming experiences, combat isolation and find a sense of purpose.

Looking ahead, the suite plans to expand into virtual reality (VR), a technology already used by the military for training in high-pressure situations. VR could be an invaluable tool in helping service members transition back to civilian life.

The grand opening was attended by several elected officials, including Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Andy Hopper, Representative Ronny Jackson, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Councilmember Brian Beck, and Lynn Rolf of Combat Tested Gaming, the VFW’s official online gaming initiative.

The launch of the esports suite marks a significant advancement for VFW and the Denton community, blending cutting-edge technology with a profound commitment to Veteran mental health. Phil Miller Post 2205 now stands as a national model for how innovation and community spirit can unite to support those who have served.