Find your outdoor adventure

You answered the call to serve—now it’s time to answer the call of the wild.

Built by a Veteran, for Veterans, the National Veterans Outdoors Resource HUB is your all-access pass to thousands of free or highly subsidized, unforgettable, outdoor experiences. Whether you’re an avid angler, a passionate hunter, a nature enthusiast or just looking to unwind, the HUB puts the outdoors at your fingertips.

Explore with ease

The HUB’s interactive platform makes it simple to find your next adventure by state, activity or personal interest. Wondering about equine therapy? Dreaming of deep-sea fishing? Wanting to try sailing? The HUB puts it all within reach. Just browse, click, connect and go.

Think outdoor adventure just means fishing or hiking? Think again. The National Veterans Outdoors Resource HUB opens doors you might never have imagined. Ever wanted to try powered paragliding? How about hog hunting, beekeeping or learning the art of homesteading?

Adventures await

Here are some unforgettable experiences you can find through the HUB:

Deep sea fishing.

Adaptive scuba diving for all abilities.

Equine therapy on peaceful ranches.

Guided mountain hikes and forest retreats.

Pirate ship excursions for the young at heart.

Kayaking, canoeing and lakeside camping.

Creative arts workshops and outdoor photography.

Veteran-led hunting trips and archery events.

Whether you crave the thrill of the wild or the quiet camaraderie of a morning by the lake, there’s a nonprofit ready to welcome you. Imagine joining a dog-mushing team in Minnesota. Set sail with a pirate ship crew. Learn the art of blade smithing alongside fellow Veterans. With hundreds of nonprofits nationwide, the adventures are as diverse as the Veterans they serve.

Service dogs and support

Need a loyal companion for your next chapter? The HUB connects you to trusted organizations offering service dogs for Veterans at no cost. These four-legged partners are ready to join you on your journeys—on the trail, by the lake or wherever your path leads.

Your next mission starts now

The National Veterans Outdoors Resource HUB is more than a directory. It’s the gateway to the great outdoors. You’ve stood watch over our country’s freedom—now stand in awe of its beauty.

This is your invitation to experience America the Beautiful firsthand. The great outdoors is calling—let the land you served become your new frontier. Discover the thrill of the outdoors at www.usvetconnect.com.