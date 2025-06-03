Cypress Shines in 2025 Community Satisfaction Survey

City of Cypress

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cypress residents continue to express high levels of pride and satisfaction in their City, according to the recently completed 2025 Community Opinion Survey According to the survey, conducted by True North Research, Inc., a leading firm with more than 500 research studies completed for California cities and agencies, nearly nine in ten residents (87%) rated the overall quality of life in Cypress as excellent or good, and 90% said the City is an excellent or good place to live. These results mirror the City’s strong performance in the last community survey conducted in 2022.Satisfaction with municipal services also remains strong, with 79% of residents indicating they are very or somewhat satisfied with the City’s overall efforts. Among the highest-rated areas were fire protection and emergency medical services, which received an impressive 97% satisfaction rating, followed by the upkeep of clean and attractive public buildings at 94%, and the City’s community events, which earned 92%. One of the clearest signs of resident satisfaction is that 35% of respondents couldn’t name a single change they’d make to improve Cypress, up from 32% in 2022.In addition, the survey revealed a statistically significant increase in satisfaction with the City’s communication efforts, reflecting growing confidence in how information is shared with the community.Developed with input from a City Council ad hoc subcommittee, the survey was conducted from March 18 to March 23, 2025, in English, Spanish, and Korean. A random sample of 675 adult residents participated, ensuring results are representative of Cypress’ approximately 38,000 adult residents.For more information, visit cypressca.org/communitysurvey.###

