Mayor Wu Announces New Hyde Park Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Zoë Petty as the new Hyde Park Liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Hyde Park is such a diverse, community-driven neighborhood. Zoë has strong ties to the communities of Boston through her lived experience and career in government, making her a great asset to connect the residents of Hyde Park to the Office of Neighborhood Services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Zoë Petty

Zoë Petty was born and raised in Boston and considers herself a product of the many resources and community-based organizations the city has to offer. Her passion for civic engagement started early. She began volunteering with Youth Enrichment Services (YES) as a ski instructor at 13 years old. In high school, she served on the Mayor’s Youth Council, further solidifying her commitment to public service. Zoë holds a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communication and Political Science from Temple University. Her professional experience includes roles at the Massachusetts State House in the Governor’s Office of Community Affairs, Madison Park Development Corporation, and the Community College of Philadelphia. She also gained international experience as a Constituency Intern with the British Parliament in the Office of MP Siobhain McDonagh.

“As someone who was born and raised in Boston, I am incredibly proud and excited to serve in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. I look forward to connecting with the residents of Hyde Park and learning how I can best support their needs,” said Hyde Park Neighborhood Liaison Zoë Petty. “I enjoy walking through Hyde Park and taking in its beautiful scenery; it's a special part of the city with a strong sense of community.”

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services is led by Executive Director Lindsey Santana, who works alongside four deputy directors. Deputy directors directly supervise the liaisons and community engagement specialists who facilitate abutters meetings. They also provide neighborhoods with deepened support and resources.

"The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services is excited to welcome Zoë to our team," said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Lindsey Santana. "As a Boston native with experience working with some of the city's leading community-based organizations and in government, Zoë will serve as a neighborhood liaison for Hyde Park. In this role, she will connect with residents, local businesses, and civic organizations to ensure everyone has the necessary resources and support to thrive in Boston."

Community members can meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons by attending the upcoming Coffee Hours with the Mayor or at weekly office hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.