CBH Homes & Ford Idaho Center Unveil Iconic Heart and New CBH Main Entry

CBH Homes and Ford Idaho Center are unveil iconic heart at the new CBH Main Entry.

NAMPA , ID, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes is proud to announce the unveiling of the newest addition to the Hearts Across the Valley public art initiative — the Ford Idaho Center Heart, a stunning and uniquely designed sculpture brought to life by local artist Bob Lemme.Join CBH Homes, Ford Idaho Center, the artist and local community members on Wednesday, June 4, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center, where community members, art lovers, and local leaders will gather to celebrate this meaningful installation.“This project is all heart,” said Andrew Luther, Ford Idaho Center General Manager. “We’re honored to partner with CBH Homes, a company that shares our passion for building meaningful community experiences. This heart represents not only our love for live entertainment and connection, but also the power of local art to bring people together.”A True Stand Out Heart in the Heart SeriesEach heart in the Hearts Across the Valley collection is crafted to reflect the spirit and identity of the Treasure Valley. The Ford Idaho Center Heart raises the bar — boasting a one-of-a-kind 3 dimensional design. Decorated by Bob Lemme, whose work blends bold vision with heartfelt intention, this heart captures the energy, emotion, and excitement that define the Idaho Center and its legacy as a hub for entertainment and community connection.Celebrating a Bold New EntranceThis event also marks the official release of the CBH Main Entry at the Ford Idaho Center. As part of CBH’s continued commitment to investing in our community, the newly reimagined entrance features vibrant branding, immersive design elements, and engaging photo ops that welcome guests in true CBH style. It’s not just an entrance—it’s a statement, and one more way CBH is putting heart into everything they do.Event Details:📍 Location: Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa, ID🗓 Date: Wednesday, June 4🕐 Time: 1:00 – 300 PM, Heart Unveiling at 1:15 pm🎨 Featuring Artist Remarks from Bob Lemme📸 Photo Opportunities“We believe in creating confetti moments for our community,” said Arielle McCormick, Creative Director at CBH Homes. “This heart is more than just art—it’s a celebration of local talent and the unforgettable memories made at the Ford Idaho Center.”The unveiling is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come, snap a photo, and fall in love with the latest heart in the valley.Hearts Across the Valley Initiative ContinuesHearts Across the Valley is a public art initiative by CBH Homes, dedicated to spreading joy, beauty, and community pride through large-scale heart sculptures displayed throughout the Treasure Valley. The initiative is growing rapidly, with five hearts revealed and twenty-five more on the way, the community is invited to get involved:Community Members: Stay informed and Download the Hearts Across the Valley App Artists: Submit your heart design at https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/ for a chance to be part of this massive art installation.Businesses: Only 7 opportunities left to showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

