XRP News: Major Investors Flock to Nimanode’s $NMA Presale to secure access to AI x Blockchain Wave





LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimanode , the first no-code AI agent platform built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), is gaining momentum with its ongoing $NMA token presale. As investor confidence in AI infrastructure and XRP-based innovation grows, Nimanode is drawing serious attention from early adopters seeking exposure to the next phase of Web3 automation.

With anticipation of a major breakout post-launch, early participants are moving quickly to secure $NMA tokens at presale pricing.

New Kind of On-Chain Intelligence

Nimanode agents aren’t just simple bots.These agents think, analyze, and execute on-chain tasks ranging from:

Smart Contract Generation: AI that turns plain-English prompts into executable XRPL Hook contracts.

DeFi Yield Optimization: Self-directed agents that shift capital between pools to maximize APY.

Risk Monitoring: Agents that scan wallets and contracts to flag malicious activity in real-time.

Web3 Customer Support: Deployable support agents that run 24/7 across DAO forums, dApps, and more.

RWA Compliance: Regulatory agents that keep tokenized assets aligned with local frameworks. And all of it can be created from a zero-code interface, allowing creators, DAOs, or institutions to launch an entire automated ecosystem in minutes.

Presale Demand Up as Investors Target $NMA for 10X Growth

With a total of 90 million $NMA representing 45% of $NMA allocated for the presale, this marks a unique and promising chance to claim early access into one of XRP Ledger’s most innovative projects, spearheading the AI ecosystem on the blockchain.

As the market is currently clouded by volatility and corrections, Nimanode’s presale is emerging as a rare bright spot. Sparking strong FOMO across the XRP community and beyond as investors position themselves early in what many believe could be the next 100X breakout on XRPL.

Market Analysts already predict strong upside upon exchange listing of $NMA as demand for agent-based infrastructure gains traction.

This is a chance to invest in $NMA before its Listing at 25% higher than Presale value, however whales position for more as they eye a 10X surge on Launch.

How to Join The Nimanode Presale

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward for seasoned investors and newbies alike.

Setup an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens like Xaman Wallet.

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

The last cycle gave us DeFi protocols and NFTs. This cycle is shaping up to be about autonomous infrastructure and Nimanode is at the heart of it.

