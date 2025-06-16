Sono Group N.V. Announces Upcoming Public Events in June 2025

The Company invites individual and institutional investors to attend its online presentation at Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on June 26, 2025

Munich, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar technology company Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono Group” or “Sono”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”) today announced that George O’Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 26, 2025.



In his presentation, George O’Leary will share updates on Sono Group’s recent business development activities, new and ongoing strategic partnerships, and the Company’s preparations for a planned uplisting to Nasdaq. He will also outline the roadmap for scaling Sono’s solar technology across the commercial vehicle sector and discuss key milestones ahead.



The virtual event offers retail and institutional investors the opportunity to hear directly from Sono’s leadership, participate in a live Q&A session, and book one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.



Learn more and register: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.



Other Upcoming Events in June



The Company would like to remind its investors and followers about two additional virtual investor events taking place this month:



- Emerging Growth Conference – June 17, 2025: George O’Leary will present an overview of Sono’s latest developments and strategic outlook. Find more information here: https://ir.sonomotors.com/news-releases/news-release-details/sono-group-nv-reschedules-participation-emerging-growth.



- Webull EV Webinar – June 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Sono Group will join a panel of innovators shaping the future of electric and solar mobility.





For those who want to experience Sono’s solar technology live and meet the team in person, the Company will also participate in the following industry event:

- The UITP Summit – June 15–18, 2025 | Hamburg Messe, Hamburg, Germany. Sono Group will showcase its solar solution for buses, designed to help fleet operators reduce emissions and costs. Visit the team at Hall A2, Stand A2420.



ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sonomotors.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", “will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the “companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company’s ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company’s operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





CONTACT SONO GROUP N.V.

Press: press@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com/news-events

Investors: ir@sonomotors.com | ir.sonomotors.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonogroupnv

