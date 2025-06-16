BlueGenes and Levrx Partner to Integrate Real-Time Genetic Insights into the Pharmacy Benefit Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueGenes , a leading pharmacogenetics (PGX) solution, and Levrx Technology , a digital pharmacy engagement platform, have announced a strategic partnership. Together they aim to accelerate the adoption of personalized prescribing by seamlessly integrating genetic testing insights into pharmacy benefit systems.

Each year, adverse drug reactions cause more than 100,000 deaths in the U.S. - BlueGenes aims to reduce that number by 50%. While PGX insights help guide safer prescribing, adoption has historically lagged. BlueGenes and Levrx are working together to change that.

BlueGenes identifies genetic risks and safer alternatives during claims processing, and Levrx brings those insights forward through its trusted digital platform—helping patients get to the right therapy faster and act with confidence.

“We’re making precision medicine practical,” said Nick Glimcher, CEO of BlueGenes. “Our solution identifies what needs to be done. Levrx makes sure it reaches the patient.”

“BlueGenes brings the science. Levrx makes it actionable,” said Vikram Agrawal, CEO of Levrx. “It’s about delivering the right insight at the right time, in the experience patients already trust—so they can take the right next step.”

The combined solution doesn’t add another platform—it strengthens the one patients already rely on to make pharmacy decisions. Levrx is the front door to the benefit experience. Now, with BlueGenes, it delivers advanced clinical insight as part of that same journey.

“We built Levrx to simplify decision-making,” said Vikash Agrawal, Executive Chairman at Levrx. “This collaboration helps patients make smarter, safer choices right when they need to—not after the fact and not buried in paperwork.”

As personalized healthcare continues to evolve, partnerships like this one between BlueGenes and Levrx signal a shift from passive data collection to proactive decision-making, paving the way for a new standard in medication safety.

About BlueGenes

BlueGenes is the only pharmacogenetics platform with real-time PBM integration. It delivers patient-specific medication guidance based on genetic data, automatically triggered during claims processing. BlueGenes enables partners to reduce risk and improve outcomes without requiring behavior change from providers or members.

About Levrx Technology

Levrx is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming the pharmacy experience for members, providers, and payers. Its digital engagement platform surfaces real-time, personalized, and actionable recommendations to drive better outcomes and reduce costs across the healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at www.levrx.com.

Media Contacts

Nick Glimcher

CEO, BlueGenes

nick@gtilaboratories.com

Lauren Sgambati

Director, Marketing & Account Management, Levrx

lauren.sgambati@levrx.com

