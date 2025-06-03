Celebrating pride 2025

We’ll be celebrating our LGBTQ+ colleagues across the profession at every level and in every practice area.

We’ll be highlighting our LGBTQ+ colleagues’ stories, understanding their journeys into law and learning about their role in inspiring change.

We’ll also share guidance on how to welcome, encourage and support LGBTQ+ solicitors.

Celebrating, learning and reflecting

The society we serve has evolved and diversified since we were founded 200 years ago and so has our profession.

LGBTQ+ legal professionals at every level have experienced prejudice and discrimination due to their identities. However, there has been significant progress made in the solicitor profession and across society.

We’re proud to represent a community where people are welcomed, encouraged and supported to contribute their unique perspectives.

According to Solicitors Regulation Authority data, in 2023 0.5% of lawyers confirmed their gender identity was different to their sex registered at birth. 2.6% of lawyers identified as lesbian or gay and 1.4% identified as bisexual.

Our 2022 PC survey showed that 80% of lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) solicitors feel supported by their peers. 78% feel that the work they do is meaningful.

Yet, inequality and bias continue to shape career paths. Too often, workplace cultures leave people feeling like they can’t bring their best selves to work.

The profession isn’t broken, but it was built for a different time and for different people. We are committed to building a more inclusive profession – because when we do, everyone benefits.

We know there is more work to do, so throughout the month we will signpost to useful resources to support progress in your firm or organisation.

Learn more about our LGBTQ+ Solicitors Network and join today.

2025 Pride events

We will be co-hosting and attending Pride events throughout the summer:

We’ll be joining the SRA to march at Pride Cymru in Cardiff.

There will be a pre-march breakfast hosted by Capital Law. Post-march drinks will hosted by Browne Jacobson at The Daffodil pub.

This is a free event.

To register please email LGBTQsolicitors@LawSociety.org.uk.

Open to members and students of all four Inns of Court and Solicitors (including trainees).

This is a ticketed event.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary and our 200th.

Find us at our stall in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, from 12pm to 8pm.

Tell us how you’ll celebrate Pride by tagging us in your social media posts!