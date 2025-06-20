Breaking Barriers in Cargo: CEO of Woman-Owned Freight Company Considered for National TV Series

Official logo of ImEx Cargo, a woman-owned global logistics company Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo ImEx Cargo Academy – Online Training Platform for Future Logistics Leaders

Michelle DeFronzo, CEO of woman-owned ImEx Cargo, is being considered for national TV for leading innovation in freight logistics and tech solutions.

This isn’t just cargo—it’s about proving women belong in logistics leadership. We built tech and training tools to reshape how freight is managed and who gets to lead it.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelle DeFronzo, founder and CEO of ImEx Cargo, a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company, is under consideration for a feature on Women in Power TV, a series celebrating female entrepreneurs who are breaking glass ceilings and disrupting industries.With over three decades in supply chain logistics, DeFronzo has carved out a path few women have taken—leading one of the only female-run freight firms operating across international air, ocean, and domestic transportation. Her company is recognized by federal, state, and municipal agencies as a certified WOSB, WBE, DBE, EDWOSB, and ACDBE logistics provider.During the COVID-19 pandemic, while much of the world shut down, ImEx Cargo stepped up—delivering critical PPE, hospital freight, and humanitarian cargo across state and international lines. But DeFronzo didn’t stop at service delivery. She turned crisis into innovation.In response to growing complexity and demand, ImEx Cargo launched the Freight Desk™, an in-house logistics customer portal that allows clients to quote, book, and track shipments in real time. The portal, originally built for internal airline client management, was later adapted into a user-friendly commercial platform—giving customers unmatched visibility and control over their freight across the globe.“We created the Freight Desk because we were drowning in repetitive tasks and disconnected systems,” says DeFronzo. “Now we offer a smarter, more seamless logistics experience—for clients and partners alike.”Diving even deeper into her mission to empower the next generation, DeFronzo launched ImEx Cargo Academy, a digital learning platform offering online training in cargo transportation, government contracting, and freight strategy—especially for women, minorities, and emerging professionals eager to enter the field.“If I can build a multimillion-dollar cargo business as a woman in aviation, anyone with grit and guidance can do the same,” says DeFronzo. “This next chapter is about impact, innovation, and inclusion.”For media interviews, technology demos, speaking opportunities, or academy inquiries, contact Michelle DeFronzo at info@imexcargo.com.About ImEx CargoFounded in 2000, ImEx Cargo is a nationally certified woman-owned logistics company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. The company offers end-to-end freight solutions including international airfreight, ocean shipping, domestic trucking, logistics consulting, and cutting-edge technology tools like its proprietary Freight Desk™ portal. ImEx Cargo is a proud representative of multiple airlines and supports complex supply chain projects for government and commercial clients alike.Learn more at www.imexcargo.com

How ImEx Cargo Is Redefining Freight with Innovation, Leadership, and Service

