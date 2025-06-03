Entech Announces Sponsorship of Bradenton Marauders and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entech, a premier provider of business IT solutions headquartered in Fort Myers and serving Southwest Florida since 1998, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of two of the region’s most celebrated Minor League Baseball teams: the Bradenton Marauders and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Entech’s ongoing mission to empower local organizations and foster vibrant community connections across the region.

As a company with deep roots in Bradenton, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples, Entech has always believed in the power of technology to bring people together and drive positive change. By teaming up with the Marauders and the Mighty Mussels, Entech is reaffirming its dedication to supporting organizations that unite families, inspire youth, and strengthen the fabric of Southwest Florida’s communities.

The sponsorship will bring exciting enhancements to the fan experience at both LECOM Park and Hammond Stadium throughout the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. Fans can look forward to a season filled with special events, interactive community nights, and exclusive promotions designed to create unforgettable memories for attendees of all ages. Entech’s presence will be felt both on and off the field, as the company supports the teams’ extensive community outreach, youth engagement, and charitable initiatives.

The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are renowned for their dynamic local presence and commitment to player development. Their home at LECOM Park is a hub of excitement for baseball fans and families in Bradenton. Meanwhile, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Low-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, have earned a reputation for their dedication to charitable causes and youth sports, making Hammond Stadium a cornerstone of community spirit in Fort Myers.

“Entech is excited to partner with two outstanding organizations that share our values of teamwork, excellence, and community engagement,” said Jake Spanberger, CEO of Entech. “We look forward to cheering on the Marauders and the Mighty Mussels, and to working together to make a positive impact both on and off the field.”

Fans attending games this season can expect to see Entech’s brand throughout both ballparks. The collaboration will also support the teams’ efforts to expand their reach and deepen their impact within the community, ensuring that baseball remains a unifying force for families and fans across the region.

For more information about Entech’s services and its commitment to the Southwest Florida community, visit www.entechUS.com

About Entech

Entech is a leading managed IT services provider based in Fort Myers, with additional locations in Bradenton, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples. Since 1998, Entech has delivered a comprehensive suite of technology solutions including executive IT strategy, help desk support, cloud services, and cybersecurity to small and medium-sized businesses across Southwest Florida. With a focus on empowering organizations through technology, Entech is committed to helping clients achieve their goals and make a lasting difference in their communities.

