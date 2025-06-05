Global Smart Water Metering Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart water metering market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years. It is set to surge from $4.41 billion in 2024 to $5.02 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. This progress in the historic period can be attributed to an aging infrastructure, escalating consumer awareness, intensified focus on environmental sustainability, mounting interest in leveraging data analytics, and stringent government regulations.

What Does The Future Hold For The Smart Water Metering Market?

In the coming years, the smart water metering market is set to see further rapid expansion. It is projected to ascend to $8.36 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.6%. This surge in the forecast period can be largely associated with advancements like smart city initiatives, remote monitoring, cloud computing, mobile applications, and increasing awareness of cybersecurity. The projection period will also see the influence of major trends such as advanced sensor technologies, the application of blockchain in water management, edge computing, subscription-based models, and smart home integration.

So, What Are The Key Drivers Of This Burgeoning Market?

The smart water metering market will be significantly propelled by the increasing rate of urbanization. Urbanization is characterized by a growing population concentrated in urban areas, leading to the expansion of cities and towns, accompanied by social, economic, and infrastructural changes. Smart water metering comes in handy during this surge, providing real-time data on water use, thus enabling efficient resource management, reducing water wastage, facilitating proactive maintenance of infrastructure, and supporting eco-friendly urban planning initiatives. All these factors contribute to creating resilient and sustainable urban environments.

What Key Industry Players Are Shaping The Smart Water Metering Market?

Major companies operating in the smart water metering market include Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co KG, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., Kamstrup A/S, Arad Group, Apator SA, Zenner International GmbH & Co KG, Sensus USA Inc., Axioma Metering, Maddalena SpA, INTEGRA Metering AG, WAVIoT, Ketos Digital Services Private Limited, WaterSMART Solutions Ltd., MOM Zrt., BETAR Company, WaterTech SpA, Elster Group GmbH, DH Metering Europe SA, G. GIOANOLA Srl, Hebei Shanghong Water Meters Technology Co Ltd., Smartflow Engineering Services Private Limited, WEGoT Utility Solutions Pty. Ltd.

What's Trending In The Smart Water Metering Market?

Leading companies are currently focusing on product launches, like the next-generation cellular module, which transform conventional gas and water meters into smart meters. The next-generation cellular module represents a more advanced and improved version of the cellular communication hardware component that incorporates enhanced features, performance, and connectivity capabilities to meet the evolving telecommunications standards and requirements.

How Is The Smart Water Metering Market Segmented?

The smart water metering market covered in the report is segmented into several categories.

1 Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

2 Component: Information Technology IT Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

3 Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

4 Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

And also includes Subsegments like:

1 Ultrasonic Meter: Clamp-On Ultrasonic Meters, In-Line Ultrasonic Meters

2 Electromagnetic Meter: Inline Electromagnetic Flow Meters, Insertion Electromagnetic Flow Meters

3 Mechanical Meter: Positive Displacement Meters, Turbine Meters, Vortex Meters.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Smart Water Metering Market?

In terms of geographical coverage, North America held the largest share in the smart water metering market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report spans Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

