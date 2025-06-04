NJ Top Docs Approves Dr. Janet M. Neigel of EltraSelf Awarded As 2025 Top Doctor

Dr. Janet M. Neigel

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Janet M. Neigel of EltraSelf based on merit for 2025.

After 39 years in practice, I'm still excited to come to work every day and help people become the best version of themselves.” — Dr. Janet M. Neigel

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes Dr. Janet M. Neigel, a board-certified ophthalmologist at EltraSelf, as a 2025 NJ Top Doc. Operating from her specialized oculofacial plastic surgery practice in Florham Park, New Jersey, Dr. Neigel offers a broad array of surgical and non-invasive treatments designed to help clients maintain a youthful and refreshed appearance. Licensed to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Florida, she brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to her field."After 39 years in practice, I'm still excited to come to work every day and help people become the best version of themselves," expresses Dr. Neigel.Dr. Neigel’s journey in medicine began in New Jersey, where she earned honors in biology from Douglass College at Rutgers University before obtaining her medical degree from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. Her specialty training in ophthalmology was completed at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Neigel further refined her skills with a fellowship in orbital and oculofacial plastic surgery at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.With 39 years of experience, Dr. Neigel has presented groundbreaking research at some of the most prestigious medical conferences, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic Reconstructive Surgeons. Her outstanding contributions to the field have earned her numerous accolades, including the American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award.In addition to her successful clinical practice, Dr. Neigel serves as a clinical associate professor of Ophthalmology at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, where she shares her expertise with the next generation of medical professionals. She is also an integral member of the surgical staff at several esteemed medical centers, including Livingston Surgery Center, St. Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, and Eltra Surgery Center.Dr. Janet M. Neigel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with her deep passion for enhancing her patients' well-being, makes her a respected and distinguished figure in the fields of ophthalmology and oculofacial plastic surgery.To learn more about Dr. Janet M. Neigel, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjanetneigel/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

