Inside NYS Aging: Issue 40 (June 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 40 (June 2025)

|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Advances Historic Investments in NYSOFA Services, Prioritizes Vital Affordability and Public Safety Measures for Older New Yorkers and Families
On May 10, Governor Hochul and the Legislature finalized New York’s State Budget, which provides key supports for older adults, including historic investments in NYSOFA community programs and services. The $254 billion budget also includes bold affordability and public-safety measures that deliver for older New Yorkers and families across state agencies and services.
Read the Full Article
|
|
'Flip the Script': Older New Yorkers’ Day 2025 Honors 100 Older Adults
NYSOFA’s Older New Yorkers’ Day ceremony again broke records. Nearly 300 guests gathered to recognize 100 older New Yorkers for their exceptional volunteerism.
Governor’s Proclamation
In a proclamation, Governor Kathy Hochul said, "The contributions older adults make to our communities are immeasurable, and New Yorkers proudly join in the national observance of Older Americans Month, celebrated throughout May, to honor this respected and admired population for their civic participation, mentorship, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, and service to our country.”
Were You Seen at Older New Yorkers’ Day 2025?
NYSOFA has posted a trove of photos to our Flickr account here. Find your favorite images and download them with a push of the button. Remember: if you share photos on social media, be sure to tag us @nysaging.
Read About Our Honorees
NYSOFA’s program book profiles all 100 awardees. Read it here.
|
|
In Case You Missed It: Live with Greg Covers State Budget, Federal Actions
To kick off Older Americans Month in May, NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York joined up for a livestream to talk recent trends, the state budget outlook, the federal landscape, and what else is in store for the aging services network heading into the second half of 2025. Catch an encore of the conversation here.
|
|
Elder Law Forum Focuses on Historic State Budget Investments, Federal Actions
During the 30th Elder Law Forum on May 15 in Albany, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen, state leaders and professionals addressed perspectives, innovations and public policy developments for aging in New York.
In his remarks, Director Olsen stressed the economic, social and cultural value of older adults, highlighting the state budget outcome for older adults, including historic investments in aging services (see related story).
He also addressed top-of-mind federal reductions and agency restructuring efforts that impact older adults across programs, including the broader impacts on Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, NYSOFA-administered programs, and others that older adults rely upon to afford necessities, stay independent, and meet basic needs.
NYSOFA thanks Lou Pierro, Beth Wurtman, and the team from Pierro, Connor & Strauss for hosting a world-class program.
Watch Greg's Presentation
|
|
Register Today for Aging Concerns Unite Us Conference: June 24-25
Last call to register for the Aging Concerns Unite Us conference, which is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. Over 480 people attended last year. The aging services industry looks to this conference to learn about a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices, and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers.
Aging Concerns Unite Us
June 24-25, 2025
Crowne Plaza Albany – The Desmond Hotel
Albany, New York
For more information, visit the Association on Aging in New York’s website at https://agingny.org/acuu/.
|
|
NYSOFA Participates in WMHT Town Hall on Nutrition and Aging
NYSOFA was proud to participate in a Food as Medicine Town Hall, presented by WMHT Public Media on May 28 as part of its Aging Together series. The program, which will air on WMHT in June, shares resources for finding nutritious food, information on the science of nutrition as it relates to aging and how improving diet can lead to a healthier and higher quality of life. Participating from NYSOFA were NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and Registered Dietitians Lisbeth Irish and Wendy Beckman. Learn more about Aging Together in New York (and watch the program in June) on the WMHT website.
|
|
The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging Meets on July 30: Register for Online Session
Join NYSOFA and our partners for the next meeting of The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA), a coalition that is working to reduce the impact and burden of sepsis, a life-threatening (but often preventable) condition. The next meeting is on July 30 at 1 p.m. Register today.
“The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging welcomes any organization nationwide that reaches older adults and families,” says Greg Olsen, TPSA Chair and NYSOFA Director. “The message is simple: sepsis is a little-understood medical emergency that takes the life of a person in the U.S. every 90 seconds, but it’s also usually preventable, and that’s where progress can be made in saving lives. TPSA is ready to arm organizations with easy-to-use resources to help people take action and protect themselves or a loved one.”
Visit the TPSA website to learn more and watch webinar archives, including our most recent TPSA meeting on May 21.
NYSOFA-Blooming Health Sepsis Campaign
NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Blooming Health, a digital engagement platform, to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services. In May 2025, NYSOFA, AgingNY and Blooming Health launched a sepsis awareness campaign reaching 32,000 older adults across channels with a simple message about the risks and signs of sepsis. Learn more about the campaign by checking out the May 21 TPSA Meeting.
Resources and Action Steps
'Sepsis: 4 Signs' Graphic
PDF Format (for printing)
English | Arabic | Bengali | French | Haitian Creole | Italian | Korean | Polish | Russian | Simplified Chinese | Spanish | Yiddish
JPEG Format (for social media)
English | Arabic | Bengali | French | Haitian Creole | Italian | Korean | Polish | Russian | Simplified Chinese | Spanish | Yiddish
|
|
All-Partner Sepsis Summit Coming June 25: Register Today
Several of NYSOFA's partners in The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) and other co-sponsors are holding an all-partner/all-sector Sepsis Summit at the Albany College of Pharmacy on June 25.
Click here to register, partner, and/or cosponsor this important event.
The upcoming summit will present and exchange critical information on sepsis across the continuum of care, including the latest sepsis developments, data, program and clinical interventions, research, education, and policy. Learn what fellow providers (such as hospitals, home care, health plans, physicians, and EMS) and federal/state organizations are doing in this critical area.
The summit will also look to identify potential follow-up steps and/or recommendations to further system-wide coordination and effectiveness in sepsis response. Hear the latest in new policies and developments, discuss the mutual challenges, and see how we all, as colleagues, can further our collaboration on solutions saving health, life, and cost.
Learn More Here
|
|
|
NYSOFA’s ‘Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition’ Discusses Container Gardening
In the most recent edition of Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition for older adults, host Lisbeth Irish talks with Ally Hooker about container gardening, and how older adults can buy food-producing seeds and seedlings with their SNAP benefits at participating retail stores.
Check out the latest conversation on nutrition and older adults here.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the Ask The Experts playlists on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
|
|
|
‘What’s Cooking with NYSOFA’ Features Strawberry, White Bean, and Edamame Salad
In the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, a monthly SNAP-Ed NY cooking demo by NYSOFA, host Wendy Beckman prepares strawberry, white bean, and edamame salad. Watch the episode here.
For best flavor and texture, plan to eat or freeze strawberries very soon after picking.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the What’s Cooking playlist on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
|
|
|
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
|
|
|
LIVE With Greg: Upcoming Programs
NYSOFA’s livestream with Director Greg Olsen continues to feature interesting conversations about aging. See what’s in store.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)
June 12, 2025
1 p.m.
In this episode of LIVE With Greg, NYSOFA observes WEAAD to discuss ways to recognize signs of abuse, its prevalence, and resources for getting help. It is estimated that 300,000 older New Yorkers are victimized annually. Family members, caregivers, health practitioners, friends, and neighbors must all play a role in looking out for vulnerable adults. Join us for this important stream.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
GetSetUp: FREE Online Classes for Older NYers
July 17, 2025
1 p.m.
More than half a million older adults across New York State use GetSetUp (GSU) to take FREE online classes! That landmark reflects the success of NYSOFA’s commitment to empowering older adults. Classes are interactive, easy to join, offered day and night, and free. Join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and the GSU Team to learn about the latest offerings — and how to connect.
Watch LIVE on YouTube
|
|
About Inside NYS Aging
Inside NYS Aging is a publication of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). It provides news and resources for aging services providers and their partners in their efforts to promote services and supports for older adults. Please share this newsletter widely with any organizations or professionals that reach older adults. Read past issues in the newsroom on NYSOFA's website.
|
|
|
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
|
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.