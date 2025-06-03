Inside NYS Aging: Issue 40 (June 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 40 (June 2025)

Join NYSOFA and our partners for the next meeting of The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA), a coalition that is working to reduce the impact and burden of sepsis, a life-threatening (but often preventable) condition. The next meeting is on July 30 at 1 p.m. Register today

“The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging welcomes any organization nationwide that reaches older adults and families,” says Greg Olsen, TPSA Chair and NYSOFA Director. “The message is simple: sepsis is a little-understood medical emergency that takes the life of a person in the U.S. every 90 seconds, but it’s also usually preventable, and that’s where progress can be made in saving lives. TPSA is ready to arm organizations with easy-to-use resources to help people take action and protect themselves or a loved one.”

Visit the TPSA website to learn more and watch webinar archives, including our most recent TPSA meeting on May 21.

NYSOFA-Blooming Health Sepsis Campaign

NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Blooming Health, a digital engagement platform, to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services. In May 2025, NYSOFA, AgingNY and Blooming Health launched a sepsis awareness campaign reaching 32,000 older adults across channels with a simple message about the risks and signs of sepsis. Learn more about the campaign by checking out the May 21 TPSA Meeting.