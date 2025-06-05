How PET Increases Efficiency & Cuts Maintenance Costs in Food Processing Equipment

PET is used for cam profiles, wear strips, and timing parts where dimensional stability and low friction are essential for precise motion control.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The food processing industry requires materials that deliver precision, chemical resistance, and long-term durability in demanding environments. PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) from Interstate Advanced Materials is engineered to meet these needs, offering exceptional performance in food processing equipment applications where accuracy, cleanliness, and wear resistance are critical.PET is well-suited for components such as bearings, pistons, rollers, valves, and other intricate, precision-engineered parts due to its ability to hold excellent machined tolerances. This ensures smooth, consistent equipment performance, resulting in fewer mechanical failures, less downtime, and improved process control.For parts exposed to aggressive sanitizing agents or acidic solutions, such as valves, guides, and hinges, the material’s excellent chemical resistance makes it perfect for food processing environments with harsh cleaning cycles, delivering longer service life, reduced part degradation, and lower replacement frequency.PET is also used for cam profiles, wear strips, and timing parts where dimensional stability and low friction are essential for precise motion control. Its excellent surface finish and low coefficient of friction help reduce wear on mating parts, contributing to longer system life, quieter operation, and improved production line efficiency.In washdown areas and other high-moisture environments, it resists corrosion and rust unlike metal, and absorbs less water than other materials, maintaining its dimensional stability. Its non-corrosive nature, lighter weight, and ease of machining make it a cost-effective alternative to metal, often eliminating the need for additional surface treatments. These advantages lead to increased reliability, reduced maintenance needs, lower material and labor costs, and improved hygiene and equipment uptime in food-grade applications.PET is ideal for high-cycle and load-bearing components such as disks, rings, and structural parts. The material’s natural rigidity and wear resistance contributes to easier handling, lower maintenance requirements, and increased energy efficiency.Interstate Advanced Materials offers PET in full sheet, cut-to-size, and rod options. Food processing professionals can save 30%+ on PET and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about food processing equipment material solutions, call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

