Food Industry Innovation: Material Solutions Ahead of IFT FIRST 2025

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights innovative material solutions for the food industry ahead of the IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo 2025, taking place July 14–16 in Chicago, Illinois. As the world’s largest food science and innovation expo, IFT FIRST provides attendees with access to cutting-edge technologies, products, and education that support a safer, more sustainable, and nutritious global food supply.Scrapers, guides, bushings, and filler parts in food processing equipment benefit from TECAFORM® AH UD Blue Plate ’s precision and multi-detectability. It is the first FDA-compliant plastic detectable by optical scanners, metal detectors, and X-ray systems, and offers high strength, low moisture absorption, and resistance to cleaning chemicals. These properties help control contamination, improve hygiene, and reduce the risk of foreign material entering the food supply.Cutting surfaces, trimming tables, and other food prep areas benefit from HDPE cutting board’s non-porous, easy-to-clean surface that resists acids, bacteria, and chemical cleaners. HDPE’s durability and chemical resistance make it well-suited for frequent sanitization and heavy use, helping create cleaner, safer food prep workstations while reducing maintenance and replacement costs. Tivar® HPV and TivarH.O.T. improve performance in conveyor systems, sliding components, packaging lines, and high-temperature food processing parts like wear strips, bushings, and guides. TivarHPV’s self-lubricating properties, wear resistance, and near-zero slip-stick enable smooth, quiet operation in high-wear, high-speed environments such as canning and bottling lines. TivarH.O.T. maintains strength at high temperatures and resists oxidation, lasting up to 10 times longer than standard UHMW. Together, they reduce downtime and support cleaner, more efficient production in meat processing, drying lines, and baking systems.Valve seats, wear rings, and timing screws benefit from ErtalytePET’s dimensional stability, low moisture absorption, and high creep resistance. These properties make it ideal for food processing environments where other materials may swell or degrade under mechanical stress. By resisting deformation and moisture, ErtalytePET extends part life and reduces maintenance needs.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with food experts ahead of IFT FIRST 2025 to address current industry challenges. Food professionals looking to reduce their costs can save 30%+ on TECAFORM®, HDPE cutting board, Tivar® HPV, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about material solutions for the food industry, call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

