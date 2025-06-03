Altis Labs Announces Presentation of Results at ASCO 2025: IPRO-Δ Outperforms RECIST in Predicting OS in Ph 3 Trial

IPRO-Δ provides a data-driven method to anticipate OS treatment effects beyond traditional measures” — Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, CEO of Altis Labs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altis Labs, Inc. (“Altis”), the computational imaging company accelerating clinical trials with AI, announces the presentation of findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025. The study, conducted in collaboration with Bayer Pharmaceuticals, evaluated the predictive performance of Altis’ longitudinal imaging AI model, IPRO-Δ, in the NExUS Phase 3 trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC).IPRO-Δ Predicts OS More Accurately than RECIST SLD at Week 13The analysis used baseline and week-13 CT scans from 165 lung cancer patients enrolled in the NExUS trial to compare IPRO-Δ, Altis’ AI-derived survival score, with traditional RECIST assessment, including percent change in the sum of longest diameters (ΔSLD).Key findings include:-IPRO-Δ had a greater association with OS (HR=1.72, 95% CI: 1.38-2.15) than ΔSLD (HR=1.14, 95% CI: 0.94-1.38)-IPRO-Δ groups yielded larger OS differences than RECIST-based response categories (PR, SD, PD)."These results highlight the potential for IPRO-Δ to serve as an earlier, more predictive endpoint in oncology trials," said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, CEO of Altis Labs. "IPRO-Δ provides a data-driven method to anticipate OS treatment effects beyond traditional measures.”Altis trained IPRO-Δ to predict survival from radiology scans using its proprietary, multimodal database spanning 200,000+ cancer patients with longitudinally linked imaging, clinical, molecular, treatment, and 500,000+ patient years of outcomes data. When applied to clinical trial data, IPRO-Δ offers drug developers a novel measure to improve patient stratification and enhance estimation of treatment effect.The full results were featured at ASCO 2025, Poster 318: Evaluation of longitudinal image-derived AI prognostication as a predictor of overall survival (OS) in a phase 3 advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) trial.About Altis LabsAltis Labs is the computational imaging company accelerating clinical trials with AI. Altis has trained proprietary AI models on the industry's largest multimodal training database spanning over 200 million longitudinal images linked to clinical, molecular, and outcomes data. Top 20 biopharmas use Altis’ AI models to more confidently analyze data from phase 1-4 clinical trials so that they can bring the most effective novel treatments to patients sooner.For more information, visit www.altislabs.com , follow @AltisLabs on social media, or email info@altislabs.com.

