Altis Labs Partners with UHN on Multi-Year Collaboration to leverage AI in Cancer Imaging

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altis Labs Inc. (“Altis”), the computational imaging company accelerating clinical trials with AI, is pleased to announce a long-term partnership with University Health Network (UHN), Canada’s No. 1 Hospital.This partnership combines state-of-the-art AI research with UHN’s clinical expertise to accelerate cancer research and enable deeper understanding of human biology. Insights derived from AI models will help anticipate success of clinical trials so that patients can get access to novel, effective treatments sooner.“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with UHN,” said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, Founder & CEO of Altis. “This is a tremendous opportunity to advance clinical research and patient care using AI in collaboration with an incredible team of clinician scientists. Toronto’s unique ecosystem of academic medical centers and AI research is the reason why I decided to start Altis here.”“Research and clinical commercialization partnerships help accelerate the delivery of care innovations to patients. Through the intersection of clinical excellence and technological innovations with industry, we can advance current treatments that can have real world impact for patients here and globally,” says Mark Taylor, Director, Commercialization, UHN.The collaboration will focus on several cancer types – lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and liver – that account for the majority of cancer deaths in Canada. It will be spearheaded by a team of clinician scientists at UHN, encompassing experts in radiology and oncology.About Altis Labs Inc.Altis Labs is the computational imaging company accelerating clinical research with AI. With its partners, Altis has created the industry's largest multi-modal training database spanning longitudinal imaging linked to clinical, molecular, and survival outcomes data. State-of-the-art AI models trained on this data help scientists accelerate clinical research by more confidently predicting long-term efficacy of novel treatments. Altis is proudly headquartered in Toronto, Canada.To learn more, visit altislabs.com or email info@altislabs.com.About University Health Network (UHN)UHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 44,000 TeamUHN members, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of biomedical research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education, and patient care. UHN has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in neurosciences, cardiology, transplantation, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. UHN is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.For more information, visit: www.uhn.ca

