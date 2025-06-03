Jeff Belle Donates $13,000 to The Trueness Project to Promote Youth Leadership and Education Empowerment in Kenya

M. Teresa Lawrence, President & Executive Director of The Trueness Project, poses for a photo with Jeff Belle, Founder and CEO of Royal Belle Equity Partners, recently. Photo Courtesy. Royal Belle Equity Partners logo. Jeff Belle, Founder and CEO of Royal Belle Equity Partners. His support to The Trueness Project will help the nonprofit reach and impact more lives in Kenya and Africa. Photo: Jeff Belle.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful and inspiring show of support for youth empowerment and literacy in Africa, education leader and philanthropist Jeff Belle, RRT, MPA, VC/PE, has officially committed to donating $13,000 toward the purchase and distribution of hundreds of leadership and educational books in Kenya.This monumental donation, scheduled to be disbursed ahead of The Trueness Project Kenya Tour in the last quarter of this year, marks a defining moment in The Trueness Project’s mission to promote transformational leadership, mentorship, and education among young people across Kenya and the African continent.At the heart of this initiative is The Leadership Books Donation and Authorship Program, one of the flagship undertakings by The Trueness Project.With the generous support of Belle, the program is now poised to reach new heights, touching unreached populations, catalyzing change in schools and communities, and cultivating a new generation of visionary African leaders."This support is a timely and deeply moving affirmation of what we are building," said M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project.“It is an investment in millions of young lives, in their stories, dreams, and potential. It will uplift the future of an entire country," she added.Belle is the Founder and Managing Partner of Royal Belle Equity Partners , a private equity firm based in San Diego, California.Expanding Reach through KNLS PartnershipThanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between The Trueness Project and the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), the impact of this donation will be magnified.The bigger chunk of books acquired through Belle's contribution will be donated to KNLS, which, in turn, will facilitate their distribution across its 60+ public library branches throughout Kenya, with others going to schools and underserved communities.This strategic partnership enables the leadership books to be accessed by learners, educators, and community members from all corners of the country, urban and rural alike.By leveraging KNLS’s vast distribution network, The Trueness Project ensures that these vital leadership resources do not remain confined to specific institutions but are spread far and wide to foster knowledge, leadership skills, courage, and character in Kenya's youth.“Through our collaboration with KNLS and the generous support of Belle, more leadership books will now be accessible to countless young dreamers, future leaders, storytellers, and change agents in Kenya and from across Africa, who may otherwise never have had this chance,” said Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director of The Trueness Project.The nonprofit organization has previously donated hundreds of leadership books to children, schools, communities, individuals, and the KNLS, aiming to shape the future of leadership in Kenya and Africa.Progress in Shaping Kenya’s Leadership CultureTrue and transformational leadership starts with vision, values, and education. With the momentum provided by this donation, The Trueness Project is now significantly ahead in its mission to promote a values-based leadership culture in Kenya.The curated book collection, rich with transformational perspectives on leadership, mentorship, and integrity, aims to shape the minds and hearts of young readers who will be tomorrow’s political leaders, business innovators, educators, and community champions.“Investing in the leadership and education of young Kenyans and Africans is investing in the future of the continent. Our partnership with The Trueness Project is a testament to our commitment to empowering the next generation of changemakers,” affirmed Belle.The support arrives at a time when the need for ethical, bold, and people-centered leadership in Africa has never been more urgent. Investing in books is, therefore, not only investing in education but in long-term social transformation.Exploring Future CollaborationsWhat makes this milestone even more promising is the fact that to extend this partnership, Belle is already engaging in conversations with other influential individuals concerning various aspects of our ongoing and future collaborations.These discussions signal a bright future of continued partnership, shared vision, and collective impact.The Trueness Project remains hopeful and positive about more good news and more strategic partnerships emerging from these talks in the near future.This will propel the nonprofit onto a higher ground on matters of leadership and education promotion, and also enhance its efforts in facilitating more institutions and young people from across Africa to co-author books and share their stories with the world.Celebrating Generosity, Building MomentumThe Trueness Project extends its sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Jeff Belle for this meaningful and timely act of generosity.This support is a powerful endorsement of our work and a reminder that when purpose meets generosity, lives are transformed.It further underscores Royal Belle Equity Partners' dedication to fostering educational initiatives and leadership development across Africa.We also celebrate everyone who continues to believe in our mission: our partners, friends, collaborators, and community champions. It is through such multi-stakeholder efforts that we are steadily moving toward our vision of a world where education, leadership, and social equity are realities for all.Calling All ChangemakersAt The Trueness Project, we continue to extend an open invitation to people of goodwill, grantmakers, philanthropists, donors, investors, corporate social responsibility leaders, and anyone committed to investing in the lives of young Africans to partner with us.Your support, whether financial, material, strategic, or technical, can be the turning point in a young person's life. As you join hands with us, you are helping us to build not only libraries of books but legacies of hope, excellence, and life-changing leadership.We envision a Kenya and an Africa where young people are not limited by a lack of resources but are empowered by opportunities.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a Kenya-based non-profit organization committed to transforming communities through education, youth empowerment, philanthropy, and leadership development. Through partnerships, school outreach, mentorship initiatives, and strategic programs such as The Leadership Books Donation and Authorship Program and The Butterfly Collection Leadership Centre, the organization is dedicated to igniting the power and potential of young people across Africa.About Jeff Belle, RRT, MPA, VC/PEJeff Belle is the Founder and CEO of Royal Belle Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in San Diego, California. With a background as a former politician, including serving as a County Board Budget Chair, Belle has transitioned into private equity, focusing on sectors such as biotech, biopharma, and film finance. His firm, Royal Belle Equity Partners, is dedicated to transforming industries through innovative ideas and strategic investments.For more information or to partner with us, please contact us or visit our website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.