2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year’s Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $145 billion in combined revenues and a workforce of over 111,000 employees. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, September 18th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Philadelphia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & healthcare, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.
“Congratulations to the 2025 Titan 100 honorees,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. “This remarkable group of leaders continues to inspire with their innovation, resilience, and vision. Their impact reaches far beyond their organizations, shaping industries and communities across Philadelphia and around the world. We’re proud to sponsor the Titan 100 program for the fourth consecutive year because we truly value the opportunity to celebrate these outstanding individuals and to be in the company of such successful and fascinating leaders. It’s an honor to recognize their achievements and support a community that exemplifies bold leadership.”
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Asterisks denote Hall of Fame honorees.
Matthew Aaron
Special Olympics Pennsylvania
Oberdam Aguiar
Adapt Crew
Marcus Allen
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence
Jack Allison IV
Affinity Federal Credit Union
Bruce Anderson
INVIDI Technologies
Krista Arndt
St. Luke’s University Health Network
Bill Bamford
Decades Construction & Facilities Group
Jonathan Barbieri
Inspirit Senior Living
Barry Bealer
Impelsys, Inc.
Jennifer Biro
TECHspace
Fernando Borghese
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)
William Bowie
Empower Construction, LLC
Kathleen Brunner*
Acumen Analytics
Kimberly Burkert*
Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc
William Callahan
Rita's Franchise Company, LLC
John Campolongo
AscellaHealth
Brian Carney
RiversEdge Advisors
Chris Carr
Farotech | Dynaimix AI
Michele Casale
Settlement Engine, Inc.
Marissa Christie
United Way of Bucks County
Sean Cohen
AWeber Systems, Inc.
Cheryl Colleluori
HEADstrong Foundation
Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC
Ignite Development Partners, LLC : Ignite Coaching Institute at Centenary University
Christopher Coolidge
Brookwood Investment Group
Justin Currie
Thema Home Care
Ed DeAngelis
EDA Contractors
Kristin DeBias
Energetek
David Duggan
BP Environmental Services, LLC
John Dulczak
LaborFirst
Beth Dyson
Belmont Charter Network
Matthew Farabaugh
SK pharmteco
Kathryn Fernandez*
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia
Joshua Fields
The Next Step Programs
Teddy Fine
Attack Life Creative
Jennifer French
Tapp Network
Lauren Gilchrist
Newmark
Michael Giongo
ERX Wealth Partners
Jane Golden
Mural Arts Philadelphia
Aleisha Hart
Easterseals New Jersey
Mathew Hein
Firstrust Bank
Paige Holden
XONEX Relocation
David Howry*
Holt Logistics Corp
Jim Jacobs Jr.
Focus Insite
Christine Jones
Blue Highway Growth Capital
Laura Kasper
Monarch Staffing
Kelley Kendle
ClariMed, Inc.
Bruer Kershner
Kershner Office Furniture, Inc.
Nitin Khanna
Archer Insights
Panas Kollas
UNISCRAP PBC
Jack Korbutov
The Art of Medicine
Tonya Ladipo
The Ladipo Group
Frank LaRosa
Elite Consulting Partners
Dave Lasus*
Heart + Paw
Michele Leff
12th Street Catering
Joseph Leone Jr.
Logic
David Lingenfelter
Penn Entertainment
Kumar Mangala
Kapital Data Corp
Joe Masciangelo
Starlite
Sean McDade
PeopleMetrics
Tom McDonnell
BW Health Group
William McGrath
South Jersey Elevator
Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.*
Elwyn
Keith McMenamin
Visit Philadelphia
Bobby Mesmer*
RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC
Peter Miller, CPCU
The Institutes
Maurice Mitts
Mitts Law, LLC
Monica Mockus
mock5 design, inc
Aubrey Montgomery
Rittenhouse Political Partners
Jeremy Montgomery
Philly House
Christopher Mora
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
Cathy Lockyer Moulton
Thomas Wynne Apartments
Rich Murray
TrustPoint HCM
Bill Oldham*
AscellaHealth
Eve Pappas
Hoffman's Exterminating Company, Inc.
Kimberly Reed
Reed Development Group
Laura Remaker
G2 Startup Advisors
Samantha DeAlmeida Roman
Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey
Donna Ross
Radian Group Inc.
Shaunak Roy
Yellowdig
Dalesa Rueda, Ph.D.
Inspired & Free
Emily Schapira
Philadelphia Energy Authority
Dana Schmidt
Slice Communications
Dawn Seifried
Proconex, Inc.
Maria Shelton
Ardian Group, Inc.
Jim Smith
Proper Sky
Anthony Spatichia, CFP, CLU
MassMutual Greater Philadelphia
David Stonesifer*
Herbein + Company, Inc.
Matt Stroschein*
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services
Dennis Sutton, Jr.
C. Erickson & Sons, Inc.
Will Sweeney
Zaviant
David Totaro
BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.
Michelle Venema
Pennsylvania Home of the Sparrow
Thai Vong
ACR
Margie Lopez Waite
ASPIRA Delaware
Kristen Waterfield
The Malvern School
David Wickersham
Progressive Pipeline Management
Gerald Wik
Centri Business Consulting, LLC
John Wisniewski
Daniel Robert Remodeling
Paul Zaengle
Nimbl Consulting
Madeleine Zook
FranCareers - MP | MP Family of Brands
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans.
Mackenzie Tamayo
Titan 100
+1 719-337-3189
mtamayo@titanceo.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.