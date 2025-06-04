2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Philadelphia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all.” — Jaime Zawmon

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year’s Titan 100 honorees oversee companies generating more than $145 billion in combined revenues and a workforce of over 111,000 employees. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, September 18th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Philadelphia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & healthcare, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.

“Congratulations to the 2025 Titan 100 honorees,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. “This remarkable group of leaders continues to inspire with their innovation, resilience, and vision. Their impact reaches far beyond their organizations, shaping industries and communities across Philadelphia and around the world. We’re proud to sponsor the Titan 100 program for the fourth consecutive year because we truly value the opportunity to celebrate these outstanding individuals and to be in the company of such successful and fascinating leaders. It’s an honor to recognize their achievements and support a community that exemplifies bold leadership.”

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Asterisks denote Hall of Fame honorees.

Matthew Aaron

Special Olympics Pennsylvania

Oberdam Aguiar

Adapt Crew

Marcus Allen

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Jack Allison IV

Affinity Federal Credit Union

Bruce Anderson

INVIDI Technologies

Krista Arndt

St. Luke’s University Health Network

Bill Bamford

Decades Construction & Facilities Group

Jonathan Barbieri

Inspirit Senior Living

Barry Bealer

Impelsys, Inc.

Jennifer Biro

TECHspace

Fernando Borghese

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)

William Bowie

Empower Construction, LLC

Kathleen Brunner*

Acumen Analytics

Kimberly Burkert*

Bala Consulting Engineers, Inc

William Callahan

Rita's Franchise Company, LLC

John Campolongo

AscellaHealth

Brian Carney

RiversEdge Advisors

Chris Carr

Farotech | Dynaimix AI

Michele Casale

Settlement Engine, Inc.

Marissa Christie

United Way of Bucks County

Sean Cohen

AWeber Systems, Inc.

Cheryl Colleluori

HEADstrong Foundation

Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC

Ignite Development Partners, LLC : Ignite Coaching Institute at Centenary University

Christopher Coolidge

Brookwood Investment Group

Justin Currie

Thema Home Care

Ed DeAngelis

EDA Contractors

Kristin DeBias

Energetek

David Duggan

BP Environmental Services, LLC

John Dulczak

LaborFirst

Beth Dyson

Belmont Charter Network

Matthew Farabaugh

SK pharmteco

Kathryn Fernandez*

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Joshua Fields

The Next Step Programs

Teddy Fine

Attack Life Creative

Jennifer French

Tapp Network

Lauren Gilchrist

Newmark

Michael Giongo

ERX Wealth Partners

Jane Golden

Mural Arts Philadelphia

Aleisha Hart

Easterseals New Jersey

Mathew Hein

Firstrust Bank

Paige Holden

XONEX Relocation

David Howry*

Holt Logistics Corp

Jim Jacobs Jr.

Focus Insite

Christine Jones

Blue Highway Growth Capital

Laura Kasper

Monarch Staffing

Kelley Kendle

ClariMed, Inc.

Bruer Kershner

Kershner Office Furniture, Inc.

Nitin Khanna

Archer Insights

Panas Kollas

UNISCRAP PBC

Jack Korbutov

The Art of Medicine

Tonya Ladipo

The Ladipo Group

Frank LaRosa

Elite Consulting Partners

Dave Lasus*

Heart + Paw

Michele Leff

12th Street Catering

Joseph Leone Jr.

Logic

David Lingenfelter

Penn Entertainment

Kumar Mangala

Kapital Data Corp

Joe Masciangelo

Starlite

Sean McDade

PeopleMetrics

Tom McDonnell

BW Health Group

William McGrath

South Jersey Elevator

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.*

Elwyn

Keith McMenamin

Visit Philadelphia

Bobby Mesmer*

RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC

Peter Miller, CPCU

The Institutes

Maurice Mitts

Mitts Law, LLC

Monica Mockus

mock5 design, inc

Aubrey Montgomery

Rittenhouse Political Partners

Jeremy Montgomery

Philly House

Christopher Mora

Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Cathy Lockyer Moulton

Thomas Wynne Apartments

Rich Murray

TrustPoint HCM

Bill Oldham*

AscellaHealth

Eve Pappas

Hoffman's Exterminating Company, Inc.

Kimberly Reed

Reed Development Group

Laura Remaker

G2 Startup Advisors

Samantha DeAlmeida Roman

Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey

Donna Ross

Radian Group Inc.

Shaunak Roy

Yellowdig

Dalesa Rueda, Ph.D.

Inspired & Free

Emily Schapira

Philadelphia Energy Authority

Dana Schmidt

Slice Communications

Dawn Seifried

Proconex, Inc.

Maria Shelton

Ardian Group, Inc.

Jim Smith

Proper Sky

Anthony Spatichia, CFP, CLU

MassMutual Greater Philadelphia

David Stonesifer*

Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein*

WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Dennis Sutton, Jr.

C. Erickson & Sons, Inc.

Will Sweeney

Zaviant

David Totaro

BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc.

Michelle Venema

Pennsylvania Home of the Sparrow

Thai Vong

ACR

Margie Lopez Waite

ASPIRA Delaware

Kristen Waterfield

The Malvern School

David Wickersham

Progressive Pipeline Management

Gerald Wik

Centri Business Consulting, LLC

John Wisniewski

Daniel Robert Remodeling

Paul Zaengle

Nimbl Consulting

Madeleine Zook

FranCareers - MP | MP Family of Brands

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.