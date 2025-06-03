Vaya Space Welcomes Chad Taylor to Board of Directors

We are thrilled to welcome Chad as an advisor to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience and strategic mindset will bring valuable perspectives as we continue to innovate and expand.” — Kevin Lowdermilk, Vaya Space CEO

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaya Space, a space and defense company, is pleased to announce the addition of Chad Taylor as an advisor for the Board of Directors. Taylor brings a wealth of legal expertise and operational insight to the Vaya Space team, further strengthening the company's governance.

Taylor brings a broad range of experience as a legal advisor and contract general counsel, having worked with clients across industries including insurance, finance, banking, agriculture, and construction. He has extensive experience navigating complex legal landscapes, including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and risk management. Taylor resumed his corporate practice in 2017 after serving two terms as the elected District Attorney for the Third Judicial District of Kansas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad as an advisor to our Board of Directors,” said Kevin Lowdermilk, CEO of Vaya Space. “His extensive experience and strategic mindset will bring valuable perspectives as we continue to innovate and expand.”

As an advisor, Taylor will contribute his legal and operational knowledge to help shape Vaya Space's ambitious initiatives. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Kansas and earned his Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law, equipping him with a well-rounded foundation to support the company’s mission.

