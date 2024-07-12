Scorpius Space Launch Teams Up with Vaya Space to Build the Organization’s Largest Propellant Tank to Date

Scoripus/Vaya Class V linerless cryogenic oxidizer tank ready for shipping

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their successful participation in a historic lunar landing mission in February, Scorpius Space Launch is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with space and defense company, Vaya Space, to develop their largest Class V linerless cryogenic oxidizer tank ever. The Scorpius/Vaya oxidizer tank measures six feet in diameter and 22.6 feet long.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of space exploration technology.

This tank left the Scorpius shop located at 3111 Lomita Blvd. in Torrance, California on Thursday July 11 at 8:00AM and will arrive in Cocoa, Florida on Monday, July 15.

Working with Intuitive Machines, Scorpius Space Launch played a crucial role in a landmark lunar mission that captivated the world. This was the first-time commercial entities landed on the Moon. Scorpius’ cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to excellence were instrumental in ensuring the mission's success. This achievement has solidified Scorpius Space Launch's reputation as a leader in the aerospace industry, showcasing their ability to deliver innovative solutions for complex space missions.

Pioneering the Future with Vaya Space

Building on this momentum, Scorpius Space Launch has entered a strategic partnership with Vaya Space, an emerging name in space and defense engineering and manufacturing. Vaya is bringing their proprietary vortex hybrid engine technology to multiple defense and space applications including their Dauntless launch vehicle. This groundbreaking tank and others following it will serve as the core of the Dauntless first stage. Along with Vaya’s 3D-printed recycled plastic fuel, it will allow Vaya to reduce the cost to orbit while increasing flight safety.

Utilizing recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) as solid fuel with various liquid oxidizers, Vaya’s propulsion technology is non-explosive and non-toxic. This has not been done before.

Statements from Leadership

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Vaya Space on this pioneering project," said Markus Rufer, CEO of Scorpius Space Launch. "Our recent success in the lunar mission has demonstrated our technological prowess, and this partnership allows us to further expand our capabilities. Together, we are poised to revolutionize space exploration and contribute to humanity's journey beyond Earth."

Kevin Lowdermilk Vaya Space CEO added, "Partnering with Scorpius Space Launch is a cornerstone to our vision of pushing the frontiers of space and defense technology. The development of our Dauntless launch vehicle oxidizer tank represents a significant step forward in our partnership and in our mission to support sustainable and far-reaching space exploration. We look forward to achieving many more milestones together."

Project Details and Future Prospects

The joint venture will focus on designing, testing, and manufacturing the massive propellant tank, leveraging advanced materials and innovative engineering techniques. The project is expected to create numerous high-skilled jobs and foster further advancements in aerospace technology.

About Scorpius Space Launch

Scorpius Space Launch is a leading aerospace company dedicated to advancing space exploration through innovative technology and engineering excellence. With a track record of successful missions and groundbreaking achievements, Scorpius Space Launch is at the forefront of the aerospace industry.

About Vaya Space

Vaya Space is a privately owned company based on the Space Coast and leveraging patented Vortex Hybrid engine technology to disrupt the Space and Defense Markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mike Mena

Public Relations

Scorpius Space Launch

Phone: (310) 913-0625

Email: mike@ileanainternational.com

Mary Baldino

Director of Sales and Marketing

Phone: 321-222-0858

Email: mary.baldino@vayaspace.com