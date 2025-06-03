ARM Processors Market anticipated to reach US$19.306 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.18%

The ARM Processors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% from US$13.030 billion in 2025 to US$19.306 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ARM Processors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$19.306 billion by 2030.The ARM Processors market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing demand for high-performance computing in various industries, the market for ARM processors is projected to reach new heights.This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of ARM-based processors in smartphones , tablets, and other mobile devices, as well as the growing demand for energy-efficient processors in the automotive and industrial sectors.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the increasing demand for high-performance computing in various industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and defense. ARM processors are known for their low power consumption and high processing speed, making them ideal for applications that require high computing power. This has led to their widespread adoption in industries that deal with large amounts of data and require real-time processing.The ARM Processors market is also witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With the increasing number of connected devices, there is a need for processors that can handle complex tasks while consuming less power. ARM processors, with their low power consumption and high efficiency, are well-suited for IoT applications, thus driving the market growth.As the demand for high-performance computing continues to rise, the ARM Processors market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years. With advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the market is poised for significant expansion. Industry players are also investing in research and development to improve the performance of ARM processors, which will further fuel the market growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/arm-processors-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ARM Processors Market that have been covered are Infineon Technologies AG, NVIDIA Corporation, Arm Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics, among others.The market analytics report segments the ARM Processors Market as follows:By Architecture Type• ARMv8 and ARMv9• ARM Cortex• ARM NeoverseBy Application• Smartphones• Embedded Systems• Automotives• Healthcare• OthersBy End-User• Consumer Electronics• Telecommunications• Industrial• HealthcareBy Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Infineon Technologies AG• NVIDIA Corporation• Arm Limited• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.• Samsung Electronics• Texas Instruments• MediaTekReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Digital Signal Processors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/digital-signal-processors-market • Machine Learning Processor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/machine-learning-processor-market • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-processor-market • Global Server Microprocessor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-server-microprocessor-market • Fluid Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fluid-sensors-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

